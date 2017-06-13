Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

It seems like everything is going connected today from your computers and smartphones to game consoles, appliances, and even your cable box. The problem for many is securing all the myriad of devices that are connected to your home network. Protecting PCs and smartphones is a bit easier than some of the other devices on your network. This is where the Bitdefender BOX comes in offering protection for all.

Bitdefender BOX is a internet security device that uses hardware, cloud tech and software to protect your network devices from the perils of the internet. It will protect your laptops, computers, tablets, and smartphones, but also protects other devices on your network including connected cameras, baby monitors, WiFi thermostats and lots more.

The cool part about the Bitdefender BOX is that when you take those connected devices and leave your home, it continues to protect your stuff. You get protection at home and on the go with public WiFi or mobile network protection. BOX can also perform a home vulnerability assessment to identify network security issues and looks for backdoors that could allow hackers in through poorly secured management ports.

BOX also maintains a URL blacklist because sometimes all you need to do is access a website to get an infection that could lead to the loss of your private data. The URL Blacklist is maintained by Bitdefender cloud and Bitdefender boasts the best available database of malicious websites. If you want to manage the BOX yourself, it does have mobile management capability on a device-by-device level.

Bitdefender BOX has support for an unlimited number of devices right out of the box. It features Total Security, an antivirus software to protect devices like laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets on Windows, Mac OS, and Android platforms, iOS devices aren't mentioned. The Bitdefender BOX appliance sells for $129.99.

Bitdefender BOX measures 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.1-inches and weighs 3.24 ounces making it very small. It supports 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz networks and has 100 Mbps bandwidth. The management app supports iOS 7.0 or higher and Android 4.0 or higher.