iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

In the last month I have had to take evasive action several times to keep from getting into an accident thanks to an idiot on the highway, at 75 mph, texting and driving. It's a terrible problem because no one thinks that an accident will happen to them yet thousands of people die each year due to distracted driving according to the NHTSA.

Sure, texting and driving is banned in many states, cities, and towns, but that certainly doesn't stop people from driving and texting because the laws are haphazardly enforced for many reasons. It's clear that the solution to distracted driving isn't laws and legislation. Apple is taking some of the weight of changing the way people behave in their cars onto its own shoulders with some new features in iOS 11 that will help to prevent distracted driving.

When iOS 11 lands this fall, Forbes reports that Apple will have implemented a solution that will recognize when the phone is on the road and moving and will disable apps that might distract the driver. Apple says that the software will also silence incoming calls, texts, and notifications while automatically letting the people who call or text you know that you are driving.

iOS 11 won't block beneficial apps like map or GPS use while driving. The big rub here is that the blocks for distracting apps and calls can be removed to allow passengers to use the phone fully while driving. You can bet that many people driving wudl simply disable the protection for driving and use their phones anyway. It's not clear at this time exactly how difficult overriding these features would be. I'd wager Apple makes it very simple to do. So far Google hasn't announced any similar features for Android devices, but here's hoping they do.