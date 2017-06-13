 
 

IOS 11 Takes Big Steps To Curb Distracted Driving

Posted: Jun 13 2017, 5:33am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving
 

Features will be defeatable though

In the last month I have had to take evasive action several times to keep from getting into an accident thanks to an idiot on the highway, at 75 mph, texting and driving. It's a terrible problem because no one thinks that an accident will happen to them yet thousands of people die each year due to distracted driving according to the NHTSA.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

Sure, texting and driving is banned in many states, cities, and towns, but that certainly doesn't stop people from driving and texting because the laws are haphazardly enforced for many reasons. It's clear that the solution to distracted driving isn't laws and legislation. Apple is taking some of the weight of changing the way people behave in their cars onto its own shoulders with some new features in iOS 11 that will help to prevent distracted driving.

When iOS 11 lands this fall, Forbes reports that Apple will have implemented a solution that will recognize when the phone is on the road and moving and will disable apps that might distract the driver. Apple says that the software will also silence incoming calls, texts, and notifications while automatically letting the people who call or text you know that you are driving.

iOS 11 won't block beneficial apps like map or GPS use while driving. The big rub here is that the blocks for distracting apps and calls can be removed to allow passengers to use the phone fully while driving. You can bet that many people driving wudl simply disable the protection for driving and use their phones anyway. It's not clear at this time exactly how difficult overriding these features would be. I'd wager Apple makes it very simple to do. So far Google hasn't announced any similar features for Android devices, but here's hoping they do.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

16 hours ago, 1:28pm CDT

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

3 days ago, 6:33am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

4 days ago, 5:25am CDT

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

4 days ago, 6:32am CDT

Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

25 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

33 minutes ago

E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

58 minutes ago

Nintendo E3 2017 Press Conference Details

Nintendo E3 2017 Press Conference Details

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Coming to Nintendo Switch on August 29

E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Coming to Nintendo Switch on August 29

1 hour ago

Astronauts will Bake First Crumb-free Bread in Space

Astronauts will Bake First Crumb-free Bread in Space

1 hour ago

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

3 hours ago

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

3 hours ago

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

16 hours ago, 1:11pm CDT

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

16 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Apple

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

16 hours ago, 1:28pm CDT

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses

3 days ago, 6:33am CDT

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

4 days ago, 5:25am CDT

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

4 days ago, 6:32am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

25 minutes ago

Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

25 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

33 minutes ago

E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

58 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook