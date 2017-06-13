E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Not Getting Monster Hunter: World

There are large scimitars, huge monsters, razor sharp blades and extremely humongous swords among the weapons used in the new Monster Hunter: World game. It will arrive sometime next year. This game comes from Japan’s biggest games enterprise.

A trailer of the game got displayed at E3 2017. It showed the machinations of a single player whereas the game is actually for four players. The game will come to Xbox One and later on it will come to PC. The game looks to be radically different from other Monster Hunter versions.

It will allow for crossover multiplayer effects between Japan and the West. It is basically a seamless experience. The game essentially presents an ecosystem that has the various players take on the avatars of hunters that kill beasts and monsters.

The landscape changes with every single shot. Players can improve their skills by playing this game over and over again. The spoils of war collected after slaying opponents and monsters can be used to create new weapons and armor.

The move from daytime fighting to nocturnal fighting is also explored in this wonderful game. The thick verdure and forests of the terrain allow for guerrilla warfare to take place easily and efficiently.

Hunters must employ their cleverness and talent to get the job of destroying the monsters accomplished in real time. There are furthermore a number of choices before the players.

The hunters can join forces if they want to. This makes their task simpler and more easily achievable. During the E3 2017 press conference, a trailer of this game was shown. It showed a hunter traveling here and there killing off monsters.

The latest version of the game will add to the already burgeoning sale of 40 million units of the original game. The players have to evolve during the course of the game.

According to Capcom, "Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in the series, and will be the first new Monster Hunter title for home consoles in nine years when it is released in 2018.

"In the game, players step into the role of a researcher, whose team travels to a new continent and becomes hunters as they explore an unknown land. The title features seamless transitions between areas as well as smooth on-the-fly actions, 'survival tools' that allow new levels of freedom in hunting, and the ability to drop-in to join quests that are already underway during online multiplayer.

"Also, there will be special content that is unique for the PlayStation 4 version, the details of which will be announced soon. The game is currently in development, and scheduled to launch in early 2018."

Monster Hunter: World confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early 2018! PC version coming at a later date. #MHWorld pic.twitter.com/iuXun5y4jz— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 13, 2017

The absence of the Nintendo Switch from the other platforms this game is coming to is something that is regretable indeed. While fans of the game were hopeful that the game would come to Nintendo Switch, all such hopes were dashed to the ground when it was announced that no such thing would be taking place.

This is the way the wind blows though. For the rest of the fans, this is a time of joy since the game will be worth playing. It is a robust series of action sequences that make for excellent hand-eye coordination.

Monster Hunter: World for PS4 now available to pre-order at Amazon for $59.99. And the release date for Monster Hunter: World PS4 version is March 31, 2018.