 
 

E3 2017: Sony Announces PlayLink To Control PS4 Games By Smartphones

Posted: Jun 13 2017, 6:20am CDT

 

E3 2017: Sony Announces PlayLink to Control PS4 Games by Smartphones
  • Presenting the PlayLink for PlayStation 4 to Bring Mobile and Console Gaming Together
 

The company responsible for the PlayStation 4 is proud to be the one presenting the PlayLink for the platform. With PlayLink, you can participate in PS4 games from your smartphone or tablet and create more social experiences.

PlayStation has a tradition of bringing novel players to the gaming world. Thus the firm looks forward to keeping up this trend. The PlayLink for PlayStation 4 has been introduced with this plan in mind.

Now you can play games on this platform with your near and dear ones. PlayLink basically combines your smartphone and tablet along with your TV and PS4 console into one whole network.

It allows for a group experience in gaming. With PlayLink you can slide, squeeze, rake in, hold against, make it go round and round and even shoot selfies and make doodles on the device.  

"No matter which title you choose from our PlayLink collection, it’s guaranteed to be a slick pick-up-and-play experience,' stated Sony in an official blog.

PlayLink will begin with a “That’s You!” title. This comical quiz involves five players. They get to really plumb each others depths and find out what motivates them.

Other titles by PlayLink include:

Hidden Agenda,

Knowledge is Power,

Frantics and

Singstar Celebration.

The first [Hidden Agenda] is a detective thriller. It can accommodate upto six players.

The second is about trivia. It is about quickness and boldness. The third deals with fun and frolics. The sly host named the Fox is also on this platform to add to the excitement. The last one is all about music and singing. Upto eight players can participate in this game. 

Apparently, Sony doesn’t want you to play a game alone while your friends are watching from the sidelines. They too deserve a chance to get inside the game and participate fully in it. The games available on PlayLink will let the collective team spirit take over.

PlayLink is a social enterprise that allows the total socializing experience to become magically stronger in its intensity. The PlayLink setup will essentially be controlled by smartphones. For now though, the release date for the games has been kept a secret.  

