Sony at E3 2017: All The PlayStation Trailers

E3 was the event to make great launch events for a multitude of new games. With the entire PlayStation having their eyes on the press conference, Sony released a series of PS4 games’ trailers and demos. It was an overload on sensitive gamer senses. With excellent graphics and offering of the new PS4 Pro, these new games seemed like a spectacular treat.

So, let’s look at all the trailers that PlayStation decided to showcase during their press conference. Gamers were treated to these trailers while they were among the audience as well as worldwide viewers watching through different streaming channels like You Tube and Twitch.

Hidden Agenda

The trailer for the new game Hidden Agenda was released. It piqued a lot of excitement and tension at the same time. The game trailer was narrated by game director Will Doyle and senior producer Jez Harris. Together they explained that the game’s narrative is set around a thrilling serial murder case known as the Trapper. The Trapper sets up elaborate traps for people to get caught in and die. The gamers will be playing as cops and a lawyer who are determined to put this criminal behind bars. The game can be played with up to 5 people at one time. The players will have to make choices that can affects their fellow gamers and other characters in the game. They said that the gamers will have to keep their strategies hidden because one of them might be playing against others with a ‘hidden agenda’. No confirm release date was confirmed for the game.

Matterfall

From the developers of Resogun, comes Matterfall. The trailer starts with some techno music and we focus in on a player in a modern robotic suit armed with a gun. We then get a look at the modern city which will be the setting for our hero to go through different obstacles and various stages to achieve the set goals. During his mission, he will get to create, destroy, and kill to survive. The game will release on 15th August 2017.

Shadow of the Colossus

Developed by Japan Studio, the trailer starts with a closing in from a distant ground. Horses charge ahead on the road and a fallen bridge is seen. A young hero is seen running across a quad before we see a castle. The tone changes and our hero comes face to face with a monster emerging from the water, a giant holding a club. The next sequence features our protagonist facing off against these giant monsters who seem to be made from rubble. At the end, we see him stabbing a monster while a symbol shines on the monster’s head. The game is set to be released in 2018. The game is said to be emotional, gravitating and artistic.

Detroit: Become Human

One of the most emotionally resounding trailer was for Detroit: Become Human. Starting with one of the androids singing a beautiful song. The trailer moves on to see the life of Detroit city in a futuristic time when all citizens have a cyberlife chip installed. Two people then come for a mission on a night they claim everyone will remember. They seem to have different priorities however and they flee. However, we see that as a player, we have an option to get Marcus, the main character to avoid all the police trackers and rescue other androids. He gives an inspiring speech, asking others to follow him and free themselves. A riot ensues and we see the androids destroying the city. We find out that a game is a play your options format. Every action you make has an impact on the outcome of the game. The game has no release date.

Knack 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Japan Studios brings the sequel to the original monster fighting monster game. With new and old characters, many more monsters and new stages and obstacles, the game has a fun tone and an interactive play mode. The game is going to be available on September 5th.

Days Gone

Bend Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment presented the Stage demo for the upcoming game Days Gone. The introductory trailer for the game had already been released ahead of E3 2017. It was very much anticipated that the game will be a feature in the E3 2017. PS4 showcased a stage demo in which we see our protagonist Deacon riding off on his bike after being told not to. He is captured and beaten by two men before he fights them off. He then continues to lead his mission to rescue a friend and kill a nemesis. We see that Deacon is smart and resourceful and he is willing to take risks. The game has no release date yet.

Spiderman

Sony Interactive Entertainment also brought the fans an eight-and-a-half-minute long trailer. We see Spiderman starting with a building which is being used by armed men called the Demons. Parker interacts with a woman about what their strategy can be. He then continues knocking them out and fighting them off. Spiderman thinks that they are all Fisk’s men but he finds out that Martin Lee is behind all of it. He then saves the city from a generator hanging from a helicopter rampage while taking out the bad guys. At the end though, he gets trapped with the menacing Mr. Lee. It is a great trailer with a lot of action and a lot of true Spiderman style fun. Release date has not been revealed.

The Inpatient

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

As the E3 2017 unfolds, more exclusives and more trailer are making their appearance. With Xbox and PlayStation having released their trailers, all eyes are on Nintendo Switch for releasing their share of the upcoming games and exclusives. For now, PlayStation has given gamers plenty of games to be excited about. Various other games are also being upgraded for PS4 play. All PS4 games can also be played on PS4 Pro.