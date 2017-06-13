 
 

Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In Our Solar System, Study Finds

Posted: Jun 13 2017, 4:03pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Jupiter is the Oldest Planet in Our Solar System, Study Finds
Credit: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
 

New evidence provide clues on the age of largest planet in the solar system

The largest planet in our solar system is also turned out to be the oldest. 

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

New evidence suggests Jupiter is the oldest planet in the solar system. The gas giant was formed around 4.5 billion years ago, less than a million years after the beginning of the solar system. 

It also grew surprisingly fast. Jupiter's solid core gained the mass of about 20 Earths within 1 million years after its formation. Within the next 3 to 4 years, it grew to about 50 Earth masses. Researchers have made their estimates by looking at tungsten and molybdenum isotopes on iron meteorites.

Meteorites are made up from two distinct nebular reservoirs. These meteorites exist in the same place but they were separated around 1 million years after the solar system formed and stayed apart until about 4 million years.

These populations of meteorites look almost similar but their isotopic composition is different. And it was only recently that researchers were able to see the differences in the two. They believe that meteorites remained separated during this period because of the formation of Jupiter.

“The most plausible mechanism for this efficient separation is the formation of Jupiter, opening a gap in the disc (a plane of gas and dust from stars) and preventing the exchange of material between the two reservoirs,” said Thomas Kruijer, lead author of the study. 

“Jupiter is the oldest planet of the solar system, and its solid core formed well before the solar nebula gas dissipated, consistent with the core accretion model for giant planet formation.”

Researchers had previously attempted to determine the age of Jupiter and also suggested that the planet formed relatively early. However, its formation has never been dated until now. The isotopic analysis of meteorites confirms the earlier theories and supports the idea of firstborn Jupiter.

“We do not have any samples from Jupiter (in contrast to other bodies like the Earth, Mars, the moon and asteroids)," said Kruijer. "In our study, we use isotope signatures of meteorites (which are derived from asteroids) to infer Jupiter's age.”

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. By determining its age, researchers can better understand the evolution of solar system over time. 

 

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

3 hours ago

Astronauts will Bake First Crumb-free Bread in Space

Astronauts will Bake First Crumb-free Bread in Space

12 hours ago

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

4 days ago, 6:53pm CDT

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

5 days ago, 2:41pm CDT

Sony at E3 2017: All The PlayStation Trailers

Sony at E3 2017: All The PlayStation Trailers

8 hours ago

E3 2017: Sony Announces PlayLink to Control PS4 Games by Smartphones

E3 2017: Sony Announces PlayLink to Control PS4 Games by Smartphones

9 hours ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Not Getting Monster Hunter: World

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Not Getting Monster Hunter: World

10 hours ago

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

10 hours ago

Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

Bitdefender BOX Protects Everything on Your Home Network

10 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

11 hours ago

E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

E3 2017: Blade Strangers Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS 4, Xbox One and PC

11 hours ago

Nintendo E3 2017 Press Conference Details

Nintendo E3 2017 Press Conference Details

12 hours ago

E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Coming to Nintendo Switch on August 29

E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Coming to Nintendo Switch on August 29

12 hours ago

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

13 hours ago

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

13 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Latest Science News

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

3 hours ago

Astronauts will Bake First Crumb-free Bread in Space

Astronauts will Bake First Crumb-free Bread in Space

12 hours ago

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

4 days ago, 6:53pm CDT

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

5 days ago, 2:41pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

3 hours ago

Sony at E3 2017: All The PlayStation Trailers

Sony at E3 2017: All The PlayStation Trailers

8 hours ago

E3 2017: Sony Announces PlayLink to Control PS4 Games by Smartphones

E3 2017: Sony Announces PlayLink to Control PS4 Games by Smartphones

9 hours ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Not Getting Monster Hunter: World

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Not Getting Monster Hunter: World

10 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook