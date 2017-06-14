The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1 Details Revealed

Nintendo unveiled all details about the first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials, includes Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path Mode, Travel Medallion, Korok Mask, and eight new pieces of armor.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1 will be released on June 30. The Zelda Expansion Pass for $19.99 includes both DLC Pack 1 and DLC Pack 2. In fact you cannot buy DLC Pack 1 and Pack 2 individually.

In DLC 1 trial of the Sword challenges the player to go through waves of enemies in a total of 45 rooms. By completing the challenge, Link will prove that he has grown worthy, and the Master Sword will be awakened to always be in its glowing, powered-up state while useable.

The Master Mode offers unique challenges to the player via stronger enemies and floating platforms. Enemies have gone up in difficulty by one rank. You might even meet higher ranking enemies you don't see in normal mode.

In the DLC 1 the Hero's Path Mode tracks every step you take, so you can watch the last 200 hours of your journey unfold on the map, and use a slider to scroll through a timeline. This is a helpful feature to see where in the world you have yet to explore.

Travel Medallion will let you register the location you're currently at as another fast travel point on the map. The Korok Mask will shake when a hidden Korok is nearby. Eight additional pieces of armor themed after previous Zelda game characters – Midna, Tingle and Phantom. Each piece is in a treasure chest located somewhere in Hyrule, which you must find.

Nintendo will release four new Champion amiibo figures. More details will be announced at a later date.

DLC Pack 2 The Champions' Ballad, includes new challenges of a new dungeon and an original story, and will be released in Holiday 2017. Find out what Nintendo announced about the Zelda DLC Pack 2 at the E3 2017.

