Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Game is Wild

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 3:39am CDT

 

Super Mario Odyssey details have and new trailers revealed at E3 2017.

Nintendo revealed all details about the Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch. This game has Mario embark on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Gamers can use his incredible new abilities to collect Moons that power up an airship - the Odyssey, and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans.

Super Mario Odyssey launches to Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017 and is available for pre-order on amazon.com for a $47.99 for Amazon Prime members.

Super Mario Odyssey is a sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure, the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine. The game is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Switch gamers can explore huge 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and lots of ways to interact with the diverse environments—such as cruising around them in vehicles that incorporate the HD Rumble feature of the Joy-Con controller or exploring sections as Pixel Mario.

Thanks to his new friend, Cappy, Mario has brand-new moves for you to master, like cap throw, cap jump and capture. With capture, Mario can take control of all sorts of things, including objects and enemies. Gamers can visit astonishing new locales, like skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.

A set of three new amiibo figures: Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser in their wedding outfits, will be released at launch. Some previously released amiibo will also be compatible with Mario Odysseey. Tap supported amiibo to receive gameplay assistance. Some amiibo will also unlock costumes for Mario when scanned. Watch the new Super Mario Odysseey Game trailer and game play video below.

The video below shows Super Mario Odyssey game play in the wooded kingdom.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least the E3 week started out with a good supply of the Nintendo Switch at Best Buy and Target. GameStop has also sold new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

