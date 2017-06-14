Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Game is Wild

Nintendo revealed all details about the Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch. This game has Mario embark on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Gamers can use his incredible new abilities to collect Moons that power up an airship - the Odyssey, and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans.

Super Mario Odyssey launches to Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017 and is available for pre-order on amazon.com for a $47.99 for Amazon Prime members.

Super Mario Odyssey is a sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure, the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine. The game is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Switch gamers can explore huge 3D kingdoms filled with secrets and surprises, including costumes for Mario and lots of ways to interact with the diverse environments—such as cruising around them in vehicles that incorporate the HD Rumble feature of the Joy-Con controller or exploring sections as Pixel Mario.

Thanks to his new friend, Cappy, Mario has brand-new moves for you to master, like cap throw, cap jump and capture. With capture, Mario can take control of all sorts of things, including objects and enemies. Gamers can visit astonishing new locales, like skyscraper-packed New Donk City, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.

A set of three new amiibo figures: Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser in their wedding outfits, will be released at launch. Some previously released amiibo will also be compatible with Mario Odysseey. Tap supported amiibo to receive gameplay assistance. Some amiibo will also unlock costumes for Mario when scanned. Watch the new Super Mario Odysseey Game trailer and game play video below.

The video below shows Super Mario Odyssey game play in the wooded kingdom.

