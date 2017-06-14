Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Nintendo Switch

Metroid Prime fans are super excited about the news that Metroid Prime 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch. A first look trailer Nintendo released at the E3 2017 spotlight is revealing not a single glimpse about the game. The 42 second video is just revealing the logo. The logo reveal is though already enough to stir major excited.

The Metroid Prime saga continues with a fourth part. Metroid Prime 4 will continue to tell the story of female bounty hunter Samus Aran. The new Metroid Prime 4 game is develped by a new team. Retro Studios, who developed the Metroid Prime trilogy, is not part of Metroid Prime 4. Metroid Prime 3 has been released about 10 years ago.

It is not clear how long fans of Metroid Prime will have to wait until the new game will be released. It is save to say that Metroid Prime 4 will not be released in 2017, earliest in 2018.

Nintendo announced also a new Metroid Prime game for the 3DS. The Nintendo 3DS remake of the Game Boy classic Metroid II: Return of Samus from 1991 will titled Metroid: Samus Returns.

