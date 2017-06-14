Kirby Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced a new Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch at the E3 2017. Kirby will not be alone. Players can recruit enemies by hitting them with hearts and gather helpers for a party of up to four characters. On top of that, players can join with up to three friends for a different kind of team-up action.

The Nintendo Switch Kirby Game will be released in 2018. There is no final game title yet, but despite the 2018 release, Nintendo has already released a Kirby for Nintendo Switch trailer. Watch the trailer featuring game play sequences below.

Announced features of the game include:

Recruit up to three enemies as helpers by hitting them with hearts,

Returning copy abilities include, Sword, Fire, Water, Bomb, Broom and many more,

Imbue copy abilities with different elements, such as wind, water, fire and electricity, by borrowing or giving them to helpers to add more attack power, unleash powerful attacks, or solve puzzles,

Up to 4 players can join in with the horizontal Joy-Con controller configuration, or 8 Joy-Con with 4 Joy-Con Grips.

