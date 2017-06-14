 
 

Kirby Game Comes To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 4:19am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

The Nintendo Switch will get a new Kirby game in 2018.

Nintendo announced a new Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch at the E3 2017. Kirby will not be alone. Players can recruit enemies by hitting them with hearts and gather helpers for a party of up to four characters. On top of that, players can join with up to three friends for a different kind of team-up action.

The Nintendo Switch Kirby Game will be released in 2018. There is no final game title yet, but despite the 2018 release, Nintendo has already released a Kirby for Nintendo Switch trailer. Watch the trailer featuring game play sequences below.

Announced features of the game include:

Recruit up to three enemies as helpers by hitting them with hearts,

Returning copy abilities include, Sword, Fire, Water, Bomb, Broom and many more,

Imbue copy abilities with different elements, such as wind, water, fire and electricity, by borrowing or giving them to helpers to add more attack power, unleash powerful attacks, or solve puzzles,

Up to 4 players can join in with the horizontal Joy-Con controller configuration, or 8 Joy-Con with 4 Joy-Con Grips.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least the E3 week started out with a good supply of the Nintendo Switch at Best Buy and Target. GameStop has also sold new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Updated: 2017-06-14 04:20:04am

