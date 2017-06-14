 
 

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Hits Nintendo Switch This Holidays

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 4:37am CDT

 

Nintendo's E3 2017 announcements includes Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo Switch owners will get Xenoblade Chronicles 2 this Holidays. Nintendo presented the game during the E3 2017 presentation. Gamers can explore an endless ocean of clouds, where the last remnants of civilization live on the backs of colossal beasts called Titans.

The story of Rex and his new friend, Pyra, a mysterious being known as a Blade who grants him tremendous power unfolds in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Together, search for Pyra’s long lost home Elysium, the ultimate paradise for all of humanity.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $47.99. This deal is only available to Prime members. The regular price is $59.99. Watch the trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 below. 

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least the E3 week started out with a good supply of the Nintendo Switch at Best Buy and Target. GameStop has also sold new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

