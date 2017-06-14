Watch Xenoblade Chronicles 2 E3 2017 Trailer

 
 

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 4:43am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be released during the holiday season of 2018

Nintendo announced during the course of the E3 2017 that it will release its Xenoblade Chronicles 2 during the holiday season of 2018. The game is not exactly a sequel to the original series.

The scenario presented by the game is somewhat like this: a vast environment consisting of a variegated landscape is there. There are all sorts of evil forces lying in ambush at various spots in this terrain.

Also there are a number of adventures and quests that beckon the game player on to ever higher levels of accomplishment. 

The teaser trailer for this game was heavy on the graphic details. It was an experience watching it. The series of exploratory moves in the battleground make for a virtual obstacle course where you have to prove your mettle as a die-hard fighter.

Over half an hour of gameplay footage of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was shown to a rapt audience. It involves Rex and his sidekick Pyra. Pyra is an enigmatic figure known as Blade who lends Rex immense potency as a fighter.

Pyra and Rex engage in an odyssey to reach Elysium which is a heaven of sorts for human beings. The monsters they fight along the way is where the real action begins.

