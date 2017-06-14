SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

8BitDo made a name for themselves with wireless retro controller for the NES. Recently they upgraded their wireless retro gaming controller to also work with the Nintendo Switch. At the E3 2017, the video game accessory maker unveiled retro Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch. The SNES30 Pro (SFC30 Pro) feature joysticks and trigger buttons in addition to the usual buttons.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

That is not all. The Bluetooth controller also have rumble vibration and motion controls. The new SNES30 Pro controller is coming in the Holiday 2017 season.

The 8BitDo SNES30 Pro is also working with Windows, Android, MacOS and Steam. 8BitDo also announced a pair of speakers aimed at the Nintendo Switch. The TwinCube Stereo Speakers feature wireless bluetooth, stereo speakers, and direct aux input. Coming Q3 2017.

Also coming in Q3 is a NES30 Arcade Stick featuring wireless bluetooth, joystick & d-pad modes and turbo.

The E3 2017 is bringing besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. At least the E3 week started out with a good supply of the Nintendo Switch at Best Buy and Target. GameStop has also sold new Nintendo Switch bundles, including the first ARMS bundle at gamestop.com.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.