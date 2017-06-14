 
 

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF On Super Mario, The Legend Of Zelda, Metroid And More

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 5:02am CDT

 

The Loot Sale is On at the E3 2017 for some of the Best Nintendo Vintage Games

Upto 50% discount rates on such games as Super Mario, Legend of Zelda and Metroid will be the big thing at the E3 2017. The Legend of Zelda will be available for $6 on 3DS. On Wii U it will cost a measly $4 though. Super Metroid will meanwhile cost just $4 on both platforms.

Super Mario Galaxy can be yours for $10. An NES Remix Pack is worth $7. The Ultimate NES Remix costs $21 while Super Mario Kart can be yours for $4. 

Nintendo has given it a jam and this year is no different with all the cool and classic games that are available at such lucrative deals. The eShop sale spearheaded by Nintendo has the Super Smash Bros intended for Nintendo Wii U and 3DS cost $42 and $28 respectively.

Some of the other games that will be on sale include: Dragon Ball Fusions, Shantae, Paper Mario Color Splash, Super Mario Galaxy, Super Metroid and several more collectors editions.

Nintendo 3DS Discounts

Super Metroid --- $3.99 / CA$5.49 (Normally $7.99 / CA$11.29)

Super Mario Kart --- $3.99 / CA$5.49 (Normally $7.99 / CA$11.29)

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past --- $3.99 / CA$5.49 (Normally $7.99 / CA$11.29)

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers --- $3.99 / CA$5.49 (Normally $7.99 / CA$11.29)

3DS Discounts

BOXBOY! --- $3.49 / CA$4.96 (manually $4.99 / CA$7.09)

BOXBOXBOY! --- $3.49 / CA$4.96 (manually $4.99 / CA$7.09)

Harvest Moon Skytree Village --- $14.99 (Normally $29.99)

Ultimate NES Remix --- $20.99 / CA$24.49 (Normally $29.99 / CA$34.99)

Dragon Ball Fusions --- $14.99 / CA$19.99 (Normally $29.99 / CA$39.99)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS --- $27.99 / CA$31.49 (Normally $39.99 / CA$44.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes --- $27.99 / CA$43.99 (Normally $39.99 / CA$49.99)

Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past --- $27.99 / CA$34.99 (Normally $39.99 / CA$49.99)

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth --- $19.99 / CA$25.99 (Normally $39.99 / CA$42.69)

Mario & Luigi Paper Jam --- $27.99 / CA$34.99 (Normally $39.99 / CA$49.99)

Shin Megami Tensei: Apocalpyse --- $39.99 / CA$54.39 (Normally $49.99 / CA$64.99)

Etrian Mystery Dungeon --- $17.99 / CA$24.39 (Normally $29.99 / CA$35.99)

Rayman Origins --- $14.99 (Normally $29.99)

Rabbids Travel in Time 3D --- $14.99 (Normally $29.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens --- $17.99 (Normally $29.99)

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse --- $11.99 / CA$13.43 (Normally $19.99 / CA$22.39)

Dragon Ball Z Extreme Butoden --- $14.99 / CA$17.49 (Normally $29.99 / CA$34.99)

Senra(n) Kagura 2: Deep Crimson --- $14.99 / CA$17.49 (Normally $29.99 / CA$34.99)

Project X Zone 2 --- $19.99 / CA$22.49 (Normally $39.99 / CA$49.99)

Wii U Discounts

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U --- $41.99 / (Normally $59.99)

Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition --- $29.99 (Normally $59.99)

Shantae Half---Genie Hero --- $15.99 / CA$17.91(Normally $19.99 / CA$22.39)

Paper Mario: Color Splash --- $41.99 / CA$52.49 (Normally $59.99 / CA$59.99)

Super Mario Kart --- $3.99 (Normally $7.99)

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past --- $3.99 (Normally $7.99)

Super Mario Galaxy --- $9.99 / CA$14.10 (Normally $19.99 / CA$28.19)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens --- $11.99 / CA$17.99 (Normally $19.99 / CA$29.99)

Street Fighter Alpha 2 --- $3.99 (Normally $7.99)

Super Metroid --- $3.99 (Normally $7.99)

Rayman Legends --- $19.99 (Normally $39.99)

WarioWare: Smooth Moves --- $9.99 / CA$14.10 (Normally $19.99 / CA$28.19)

NES Remix --- $6.99 / CA$9.86 (Normally $9.99 / CA$14.09)

Rabbids Land --- $24.99 (Normally $49.99)

Shantae Risky's Revenge --- $4.99 / CA $5.49 (Normally $9.99 / CA$10.99)

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse --- $11.99 / CA$13.43 (Normally $19.99 / CA$22.39)

The sale will end on June 20th at 8:59 a.m. PT or 11:59 a.m. ET. So time is limited and the crazed addicts of these games ought to just go out and shop to their heart’s content at the Nintendo eShop

This story may contain affiliate links.

