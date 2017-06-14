Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple's Autonomous Car Ambitions

For many years there have been a lot of rumors floating around about exactly what Apple has planned for the autonomous car market. Recently Tim Cook finally went on record about the plans Apple has for autonomous car tech during an interview with Bloomberg, but he doesn't give away any real earth shattering details about Cupertino's plans.

"We’re focusing on autonomous systems," Cook said. "It’s a core technology that we view as very important." Cook said of Apple's efforts that the project was "the mother of all AI projects," saying it’s "probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on."

Originally Apple was at work on its own autonomous car, but it changed gears along the way and decided to focus on building the underlying tech needed for other companies to make autonomous cars. Apple's autonomous car project is known as Project Titan and has over 1,000 engineers working on it since 2014.

Apple was granted a permit to test autonomous cars in April and the tech it works on was rolled into a trio of SUVs. "There is a major disruption looming there," Cook told Bloomberg Television. "You’ve got kind of three vectors of change happening generally in the same time frame." The three vectors are self-driving technology, electric vehicles, and ride-hailing.

Word is that Apple will make a decision whether to continue with the autonomous car tech later this year. Cook did stop short during the interview of saying whether or not Apple would make its own car. "We’ll see where it takes us," Cook said. "We’re not really saying from a product point of view what we will do."