LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 5:32am CDT

 

Best Buy offers a bunch of LG OLED TV deals online.

LG's pioneering OLED TVs are featured in a sale at the Best Buy online store. The discounts are up to $1,000. While this appears as a special discount, Best Buy is not matching the deals on LG OLED TVs available on amazon.com.

The desirable 65" LG OLED65C7P 4K UHD OLED Smart TV has a price of $3,499.99 after the $1,000 at Best Buy, but Amazon offers the  LG OLED65C7P, a 2017 model, for $3,496.99. This price is available with Prime shipping. The price difference is small. It is a matter of store preference where to make the purchase.

Savings on 2016 LG OLED TVs are steeper. The 55" LG OLED55B6P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV for instance is on sale for under $2,000 on amazon.com.

OLED TVs are considered to be one of the best TV choices for the new Xbox One X. Not only requires the Xbox One X a 4K TV, but also a set that fully supports HDR10 to fully unfold the graphics quality the new Microsoft console can deliver. The LG OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos, a sound feature the Xbox One X also delivers on.

Find all LG OLED TV deals online at bestbuy.com. Compare the deals with the offers on amazon.com.

Unlike traditional, synthetic light-emitting diodes (LEDs), OLED uses an organic substance that glows when an electric current is introduced. This material is part of a new design approach that drastically reduces the thickness and weight of the TV. The light passes through a combination of filters to reproduce spectacular high-definition images.

OLED TVs are offering perfect black screens, which allows for Cinematic Color to look vibrant. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos make your favorite shows and movies an immersive experience. LG's OLED TVs not only support High Definition Range standard HDR10, but also Dolby Vision. Find out more about the LG OLED TV 2017 line-up.

