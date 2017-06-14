E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 27

The Super Mario Odyssey is a mixture of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy. 27th October is the launch date for this spanking new game. Mario will travel to various places in this game and that includes New Donk City.

This will cause the Donkey Kong fans to perk up their ears. This game will be full of adventure. At least that is what the hopes of the fans are and if the teaser trailer is anything to go by such is definitely the case.

#SuperMarioOdyssey sees Mario leave the Mushroom Kingdom to go on a new sandbox-style journey! Coming to #NintendoSwitch by the end of 2017 pic.twitter.com/RsEveLxbE5— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 13, 2017

Mario will get a number of superpowers in this game. Also his hat will be given a makeover. His hat will be called Cappy and it will allow him to traverse the distance between here and there and back.

Mario will travel to bizarre lands including one that looks similar to Mexico. He will have a mission and that is to save Princess Peach. It is basically a sandbox adventure game. Dinosaurs will figure in the mix.

The hats will have blinking eyes on them. As for the worlds, they will be aplenty. It is clear though that New Donk City is a creative spinoff of New York City. The game also has massive tanks that shoot devastating shells of ammo time after time.