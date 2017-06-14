 
 

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Coming To Nintendo Switch On October 27

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 5:34am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 27
 

At E3 2017 press conference, Nintendo reveals Super Mario Odyssey launch date on Switch

The Super Mario Odyssey is a mixture of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy. 27th October is the launch date for this spanking new game. Mario will travel to various places in this game and that includes New Donk City.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

This will cause the Donkey Kong fans to perk up their ears. This game will be full of adventure. At least that is what the hopes of the fans are and if the teaser trailer is anything to go by such is definitely the case. 

Mario will get a number of superpowers in this game. Also his hat will be given a makeover. His hat will be called Cappy and it will allow him to traverse the distance between here and there and back.

Mario will travel to bizarre lands including one that looks similar to Mexico. He will have a mission and that is to save Princess Peach. It is basically a sandbox adventure game. Dinosaurs will figure in the mix.

The hats will have blinking eyes on them. As for the worlds, they will be aplenty. It is clear though that New Donk City is a creative spinoff of New York City. The game also has massive tanks that shoot devastating shells of ammo time after time.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

31 minutes ago

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

34 minutes ago

SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

42 minutes ago

Watch Xenoblade Chronicles 2 E3 2017 Trailer

Watch Xenoblade Chronicles 2 E3 2017 Trailer

50 minutes ago

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

2 minutes ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple&#039;s Autonomous Car Ambitions

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple's Autonomous Car Ambitions

18 minutes ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Hits Nintendo Switch This Holidays

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Hits Nintendo Switch This Holidays

56 minutes ago

Kirby Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Kirby Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch: Fire Emblem Warriors Announced

Nintendo Switch: Fire Emblem Warriors Announced

1 hour ago

Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Nintendo Switch

Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Game is Wild

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Game is Wild

1 hour ago

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1 Details Revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1 Details Revealed

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Rocket League

Nintendo Switch Gets Rocket League

2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2: The Champions&#039; Ballad Details

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2: The Champions' Ballad Details

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 14

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 14

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




E3

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

31 minutes ago

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

34 minutes ago

SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

42 minutes ago

Watch Xenoblade Chronicles 2 E3 2017 Trailer

Watch Xenoblade Chronicles 2 E3 2017 Trailer

50 minutes ago

More E3 Stories




Latest News

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

2 minutes ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple&#039;s Autonomous Car Ambitions

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple's Autonomous Car Ambitions

18 minutes ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

31 minutes ago

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook