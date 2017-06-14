 
 

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Is Not Getting Call Of Duty WWII

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 5:45am CDT

 

For the Present Call of Duty: WWII won’t be Arriving on Nintendo Switch

Call of Duty: WWII is definitely not coming on Nintendo Switch. That is for sure and for now at least. At the E3 2017, the studio head spoke of how the studio has no schemes to bring the game to the Nintendo console. Of course, these plans could change given the right circumstances.

Currently, the game is only meant for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The boss of the company that manufactures Call of Duty: WWII said that this was a decision made by the Activision business guys. It has been quite a while since this game has been off the rosters of Nintendo Switch. 

The only game to come to Nintendo Switch was Call of Duty: Ghosts and that was approximately four years ago. As for Call of Duty: WWII, it will launch on 3rd November of 2017.

Yet the rumors persist that Activision wants to bring Call of Duty: WWII to Nintendo Switch. Various signs in the past point towards this conclusion in the mind of the public.

By now though it can be said with certainty that this game won’t be coming to Nintendo. This is a dismal report for many avid gamers. The game was dependent on its online players. This may have been one of the reasons why it did not make it to the Nintendo platform.  

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

