 
 

Amazon Echo Speakers Finally Get Voice Call And Message Blocking

Amazon Echo Speakers Finally Get Voice Call and Message Blocking
 

No more unwanted calls or voicemails, at least for iOS users

When Amazon rolled out its line of Echo speakers powered by Alexa, one of the features was the ability to receive voice calls and voice messages on the speakers. The problem was that these voice messages would play back on the speaker meaning that whatever was said could be heard by anyone. Those who didn't like this idea were peeved to find that Amazon had neglected to add the ability to block voice calls and messages to the Echo.

This was a privacy concern for many because with the ability to make voice calls and messages, all someone needed was the app and your phone number to leave messages. To fix this potential privacy issue Amazon said that it would be offering up a fix to block calls and messages. That fix has now landed for iOS users. The Amazon Alexa mobile app for iOS is now at version 2.0.2511 and includes the ability to block contacts from calling you reports HotHardware.

The feature is easy to turn on and all you need to do is scroll down the contact list and choose "block contacts" button. The updated app also brings various fixes for bugs and performance enhancements. The Amazon Alexa mobile app for Android users still lacks this upgrade.

Amazon has said that Android users will be getting a similar update soon. In theory being able to make voice calls between Echo speaker users is a good thing. If you are outside of the US, that voice calling feature isn't available yet. The upside is that should mean when voice calling does roll out to users outside the US, you should have call blocking baked right in.

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

