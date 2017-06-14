E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

E3 2017 became a gamer’s paradise with big announcement, exclusive releases and gameplay features. We have compiled a guide of biggest announcements at this year’s event.

Xbox 0ne X

Project Scorpio was all the chat when it came to Microsoft press conference at the E3 2017. Phil Spencer had previously assured Xbox patrons that they had designed a failsafe product to present Project Scorpio. Many anticipated that the new edition of the Xbox will be called Xbox Scorpio. A new Xbox was released but it was called Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is the smallest gaming console that the company has made to date. It features 6 teraflops and a liquid-cooled chamber inside. All Xbox One games will be available for playing on the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X will be available in the market in November for $499.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

One of the biggest and the most anticipated games at the E3 2017 was Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The game play was showcased in Microsoft press conference. The game feature main Assassin by the name of Ba Yek. The game will also feature seas travel and a set of new features. The new Assassin’s Creed game comes after one year hiatus for the game which had gamers extra excited. The game has been designed for 4K which will also be available for Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein sequel, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus got a release date for October 27, 2017. The game will be released shortly after Evil Within 2. The gameplay will feature 1961 America in an alternate time where Nazis will make their way into the U.S. Being part of a team, the player will shoot down Nazis. The game will feature violent shooting, rewarding stealth and all out mechanical warfare.

Super Mario Odyssey

It was the most anticipated game at the Nintendo. Nintendo did not disappoint. They released a super fun and peppy trailer for Super Mario Odyssey with a super catchy song. The new developments in the game feature Mario’s cap as a new character ‘Cappy’ who will allow Mario to jump into the bodies of the other characters and objects to use their abilities. It will also feature as several weapons and tolls. It is a whole new world while discovering what Cappy can do for Mario in the new Super Mario Odyssey. The game was available for gameplay demos and fans and critics who tried the game demo are absolutely raving about it. Super Mario Odyssey got an October 27th release date which can ultimately lead it to become yet another bestselling game by Nintendo.

Spiderman Game on PS4

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro’s press conference was filled with new game and game trailers. The most unexpected perhaps was the Marvel Spiderman trailer. Designed to coincide with the latest and upcoming Spiderman movie, Spiderman Homecoming; the game features a quirky and witty Spiderman. Packed with action and super bad villains. The 8 minutes gameplay feature included everything. Spiderman saving the city, fighting the villains and getting in trouble. Fans are excited about what the whole game would be like.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 Announced

It has been a long, long time that the gamers have been waiting for a sequel for Beyond Good & Evil sequel. Ubisoft had previously announced a sequel which is actually a prequel about the characters and the premise of the story. Finally, Ubisoft unveiled the Beyond Good & Evil 2 on E3 2017. The trailer for the game was featured in the press conference. The game will feature new features, new set ups and various new characters. The release date of the game is yet to be officially announced.

Anthem by BioWare

BioWare offered its next big project in Anthem. The new game will feature versatile players called Javelins with super capabilities. They exist in a future, post-apocalyptic world inhibited by monsters. The Javelins will do everything to avoid or fight these monsters and survive. They will be able to use their capabilities and use other elements to make their escapes. The game was featured in the Microsoft press conference. It is expected to release in 2018.

God of War Release Date Set

E3 2017 turned out to be a comeback ground for a lot of games. With sequels that have been anticipated for a long time, God of War was yet another game that made it’s way to the E3 2017. The game trailer featured Kratos with his son as they make their way through places in the Norse mythology. Creative Director Cory Barlog elaborated that Kratos will be concentrating on teaching his son both sides; ‘being god’ side and the ‘being human’ side. It is going to be a different experience this time as claimed by Sony.

VR is the Big Thing this E3

One of the things that came up again and again across various press conferences was Virtual Reality-VR. Game developers have especially designed a lot of games for VR play. PlayStation VR has introduced special games that can be played in VR mode. Bethesda has also revealed different game compatible with VR play mode. One thing that was undeniable was that VR is taking over a lot of gaming and its presence was undeniable at this E3 2017.

Two New Gaming Consoles

E3 2017 has given us two new gaming consoles. Whether it was a marketing strategy or a competitive thing but PlayStation and Xbox released their respective game consoles on consecutive days. Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro are already drawing comparisons. With teraflops and price being the core attributing factors; gamers are definitely spoilt for choice.

So, what do you think has been the most exciting and biggest news of the E3 2017. With almost one day left, the event has already given gamers a lot of games, consoles and fun.