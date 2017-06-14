 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When And How To Find The Best Deals

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 10:48am CDT

 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be like a Black Friday in July.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be the third annual sales event Amazon launched in celebration of its Prime membership service. The sales event has grown each year in terms of sales and deals offered. This year Prime Day will be longer too. This means there will be more time to find deals. 

The challenge on Prime Day is the same as on Black Friday. Amazon does not make it that easy to find the best deals. There are many deals including all deals on Amazon Devices that will be available right at the start of Prime Day 2017. This will be at 6pm PDT on the day before the actual Prime Day. Amazon has not yet announced the exact date, but it will be likely a day in the second week of July.

Then there are the deals everybody will talk about, once announced, that will be hard to get. Amazon will release these special pre-announced deals somewhen during Prime Day. This is where The Tracker app will come in handy. Deal hunters will get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals goes on sale. 

There is another category of deals that are unannounced and just pop up. Amazon is not able to communicate all deals that will be available on Prime Day directly and from sellers on the amazon marketplace. There are just too many. Though crowd tracking we will be able to discover these hidden gems and try to communicate them in our real-time Prime Day 2017 coverage

The first popular TVs are already in the Tracker now. Alerts will be issued on price drops on these and more popular products we will add in the next weeks leading up to Prime Day 2017.

Prime Day is only open to Prime members. For those who do not have a Prime membership, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that gives you access to the Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long. Amazon might also restructure the Amazon Prime Day week to match the Amazon Black Friday Deals week.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

