Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

Back in May, Best Buy advertised the AirPods to be available. The shipping date was though in June. Now though Best Buy has the AirPods in stock for real.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

If you order now, you can receive the $159.99 Apple AirPods on Friday, June 16. Apple is not able to catch up with the demand for the AirPods. The little white wireless earbuds are hard to come by right from the start. Unveiled in September of 2016, Apple had to postpone the release from October to December. The first AirPods went on sale on December 13, 2016.

Customers who order the AirPods now at the Apple online shop face a 6 week shipping timeframe. This situation makes the spotted AirPods inventory a great opportunity to get your hands on the unique wireless earbuds from Apple.

Find the Apple AirPods for $159.99 and free shipping now on bestbuy.com.

AirPods look strange, but are a big technological achievement with automatic connection, noise cancelling and a 24-hour battery life. One big drawback though is that the AirPods are not sweat-proof. They are not usable for workout or running. The alternative from Apple are the PowerBeats3 wireless earbuds that are water resistant, currently on sale for $129.99.

To find AirPods in stock online, shoppers can use our The Tracker app, but pay close attention to the shipping timeframes. The market prices for the AirPods on amazon.com are above $215.