Posted: Jun 14 2017, 11:07am CDT

 

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store
The hard to find AirPods are in stock at bestbuy.com

Back in May, Best Buy advertised the AirPods to be available. The shipping date was though in June. Now though Best Buy has the AirPods in stock for real.

If you order now, you can receive the $159.99 Apple AirPods on Friday, June 16. Apple is not able to catch up with the demand for the AirPods. The little white wireless earbuds are hard to come by right from the start. Unveiled in September of 2016, Apple had to postpone the release from October to December. The first AirPods went on sale on December 13, 2016.

Customers who order the AirPods now at the Apple online shop face a 6 week shipping timeframe. This situation makes the spotted AirPods inventory a great opportunity to get your hands on the unique wireless earbuds from Apple.

Find the Apple AirPods for $159.99 and free shipping now on bestbuy.com

AirPods look strange, but are a big technological achievement with automatic connection, noise cancelling and a 24-hour battery life. One big drawback though is that the AirPods are not sweat-proof. They are not usable for workout or running. The alternative from Apple are the PowerBeats3 wireless earbuds that are water resistant, currently on sale for $129.99.

To find AirPods in stock online, shoppers can use our The Tracker app, but pay close attention to the shipping timeframes. The market prices for the AirPods on amazon.com are above $215.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-14 11:05:58am

Offers

Apple AirPods
Store: Best Buy Price: $159.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

Luigi Lugmayr

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

