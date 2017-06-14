 
 

Jupiter Now Has 69 Moons

Posted: Jun 14 2017, 7:00pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Jupiter Now has 69 Moons
Credit: NASA
 

Two new moons discovered around Jupiter

Astronomers have discovered two new moons around Jupiter. With that, the largest planet in our solar system now has a total of 69 moons. 

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Researchers have discovered these moons accidently while surveying solar system beyond the Kuiper Belt. Their aim was to find very distant objects like putative Planet X lurking in outer solar system. While Jupiter was not the focus of their attention, it was certainly lying within their range. They spotted most of the known moons around Jupiter as well as those that were previously undiscovered.

“We’re looking for objects way beyond Pluto, even for another planet. So we’re going several times a year to do this survey,” said astronomer Scott Sheppard from Carnegie Institution for Science who made the discovery. “The last two years, Jupiter’s been near where we’ve been surveying, so we just kind of took some fields around Jupiter so we could look for Jupiter moons as well as very distant objects. We came across several objects that were pretty obviously moving the same way Jupiter was.”

The new moons currently referred as S/2016 J 1 and S/2017 J 1 are very tiny. Researchers believe they must be only 1 or 2 km across. S/2016 J 1 moonlet was discovered on March 8, 2016, with the 6.5-m Magellan-Baade reflector at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile, while its companion S/2017 J 1 was detected on March 23, 2017 using another Observatory in Chile.

S/2016 J 1 and S/2017 J 1 are located 20,600,000 km and 23,500,000 km away from Jupiter, respectively. It takes them 1.65 years to 2.1 years to complete an orbit around the planet. And like most of Jupiter’s moon, they also appear to be in a retrograde orbit, meaning that they move in opposite directions of Jupiter’s spin and axis.

Several moons of Jupiter have unique orbits. Their orbits are so poorly understood that no one can accurately predict where they are now, so they are considered lost moons. Almost all of the lost moon were found in 2003 but they were never observed after that.

“We likely have all of the lost moons in our new observations from 2017, but to link them back to the remaining lost 2003 objects requires more observations a year later to confirm the linkages, which will not happen until early 2018.” Sheppard explains.

“There are likely a few more new moons as well in our 2017 observations, but we need to reobserve them in 2018 to determine which of the discoveries are new and which are lost 2003 moons.”

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

4 hours ago, 2:29pm CDT

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

7 hours ago, 11:25am CDT

Jupiter is the Oldest Planet in Our Solar System, Study Finds

Jupiter is the Oldest Planet in Our Solar System, Study Finds

1 day ago, 4:03pm CDT

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

1 day ago, 12:40pm CDT

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

7 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

7 hours ago, 11:17am CDT

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

7 hours ago, 11:07am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

8 hours ago, 10:48am CDT

Amazon Echo Speakers Finally Get Voice Call and Message Blocking

Amazon Echo Speakers Finally Get Voice Call and Message Blocking

13 hours ago, 5:48am CDT

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch is Not Getting Call Of Duty WWII

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch is Not Getting Call Of Duty WWII

13 hours ago, 5:45am CDT

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 27

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 27

13 hours ago, 5:34am CDT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple&#039;s Autonomous Car Ambitions

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple's Autonomous Car Ambitions

13 hours ago, 5:16am CDT

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

E3 2017: Nintendo Offers Upto 50% OFF on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and More

13 hours ago, 5:02am CDT

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Yoshi Comes to Nintendo Switch in 2018

14 hours ago, 5:00am CDT

SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

SNES30 Pro Retro Controller Revealed for Nintendo Switch

14 hours ago, 4:52am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Latest Science News

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

4 hours ago, 2:29pm CDT

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

7 hours ago, 11:25am CDT

Jupiter is the Oldest Planet in Our Solar System, Study Finds

Jupiter is the Oldest Planet in Our Solar System, Study Finds

1 day ago, 4:03pm CDT

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

NASA Curiosity Rover Paints a Detailed Picture of Ancient Mars Environments

1 day ago, 12:40pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

4 hours ago, 2:29pm CDT

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

7 hours ago, 11:25am CDT

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

7 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

7 hours ago, 11:17am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook