Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

GameStop has restocked four new Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99. GameStop is again the only online shop taking orders for the Nintendo Switch. The new Switch bundles include also Switch console bundled with the new ARMS game to be released on Friday. More exciting even is that GameStop offers for the first time a discount on a Switch bundle.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle comes with the physical games Lego City Undercover and the new Cars 3 game. GameStop sells this Switch bundle ideal for young kids for $399.99, saving parents $20. This is the first time we have seen a significant deal on a Switch bundle.

While its great news to get the new ARMS game within a Switch bundle and the first deal on a Switch bundle, the shipping timeframe of the four new Switch bundles offered on gamestop.com requires patience. GameStop ships these four new Switch bundles by June 30. Ordering GameStop's bundle require patience, but give peace of mind.

Finding and buying a Switch in stores or at other online retailers requires effort. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers, making the hunt for a Switch easier.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle, on sale for $399.99 includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Cars 3: Driven to Win (Physical Game), and LEGO City Undercover (Physical Game). This is a hot deal saving $20.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle sells for $399.99 and comes with the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), and the SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD Card with Adapter.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle, priced at $449.99, includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle, featured at a $469.99 price, is comprised of the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game Download), the SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD Card with Adapter, the Nintendo Switch ZAGG Invisible Shield One Screen Protector, and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock.

Another way to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. We do expect more Nintendo Switch consoles to be reaching retailers starting Friday in time for the ARMS release. The June 30 shipping date has us though worried that the number of available Switch consoles will be very limited.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.