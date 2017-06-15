 
 

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals On Amazon

Many Amazon devices are still discounted for Father's Day.

Father's Day 2017 is this Sunday, June 18. There is still enough time to order gifts for your Dad online to arrive in time. Amazon continues to offer discounts on its own devices. Amazon devices like the Kindle or Echo are great tech gifts for Father's Day. Amazon offers today the Amazon Echo for $40 off and the Amazon Tap is discounted by $30.

The savings on the Amazon Echo Dot are $10, bringing the price down to $39.99. The deals on Kindle ebook reader include a $20 discount on the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite. There are also many Kindle bundles on sale. All Amazon devices deals are featured on this page on amazon.com.

Also available still is the $100 savings on a bundle of two Echo Show devices. The Echo Show ships June 28, to late for Father's Day. Amazon has offered its devices on sale on a regular basis lately. It will be interesting to see how low the prices will go on Amazon Prime Day 2017 in July.

Amazon also features deals on other great Father's Day gifts including BLACK+DECKER 20V drill and Dremel tools on its daily deal page

For Dads who love the outdoors and cool drinks, Amazon offers 54% off the YETI Hopper Portable Cooler today. Many more Father's Day gifts are featured in the Amazon Gifts for Dad guide.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
