Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

There are millions of people around the world who have health conditions that require them to see doctors frequently. The challenge for the folks who have to see a lot of doctors is keeping track of all their health information, especially their diagnoses and medications. Apple is working hard to make the iPhone the go to place for storing all sorts of health data.

What Apple wants to do is make the iPhone the place for users to store all the medical data that a doctor could possibly need and to share that data with the doctor on command. The idea is to make the iPhone a repository for lots of doctor visits, lab test results, prescriptions and all sorts of other health information. This would keep users from needing to call and have another doctor send over results or to log into a hospital website.

CNBC reports that it has learned Apple has a team that is currently in talks with developers, hospitals, and otehr industry groups to bring clinical data including detailed lab results and allergy lists to the iPhone. The sources cited include about a half dozen people familiar with the team inside Appel says CNBC.

Once that data is inside the iPhone it could easily be shared with third parties. "If Apple is serious about this, it would be a big f---ing deal," said Farzad Mostashari, former National Coordinator of Health IT for the Department of Health and Human Services. Apple has been in discussions with health IT industry groups looking for ways to make detailed, consolidated health information a reality on the iPhone. One of the things Apple is said to be participating in is "The Argonaut Project."

That is a private sector health initiative calling for open standards for health information. Another is called "The Carin Alliance" looking to give patients the central role in controlling medical data. Apple certainly has challenges to face, both Google and Microsoft have tried and failed in this category.