 
 

Apple Plans To Integrate Digital Medical Records Into The IPhone

Posted: Jun 15 2017, 4:50am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone
 

Apple is reportedly participating in all sorts of medical information projects

There are millions of people around the world who have health conditions that require them to see doctors frequently. The challenge for the folks who have to see a lot of doctors is keeping track of all their health information, especially their diagnoses and medications. Apple is working hard to make the iPhone the go to place for storing all sorts of health data.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

What Apple wants to do is make the iPhone the place for users to store all the medical data that a doctor could possibly need and to share that data with the doctor on command. The idea is to make the iPhone a repository for lots of doctor visits, lab test results, prescriptions and all sorts of other health information. This would keep users from needing to call and have another doctor send over results or to log into a hospital website.

CNBC reports that it has learned Apple has a team that is currently in talks with developers, hospitals, and otehr industry groups to bring clinical data including detailed lab results and allergy lists to the iPhone. The sources cited include about a half dozen people familiar with the team inside Appel says CNBC.

Once that data is inside the iPhone it could easily be shared with third parties. "If Apple is serious about this, it would be a big f---ing deal," said Farzad Mostashari, former National Coordinator of Health IT for the Department of Health and Human Services. Apple has been in discussions with health IT industry groups looking for ways to make detailed, consolidated health information a reality on the iPhone. One of the things Apple is said to be participating in is "The Argonaut Project."

That is a private sector health initiative calling for open standards for health information. Another is called "The Carin Alliance" looking to give patients the central role in controlling medical data. Apple certainly has challenges to face, both Google and Microsoft have tried and failed in this category.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

49 minutes ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple&#039;s Autonomous Car Ambitions

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple's Autonomous Car Ambitions

1 day ago, 5:16am CDT

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

2 days ago, 5:33am CDT

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

2 days ago, 1:28pm CDT

Nintendo Switch&#039;s Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3

Nintendo Switch's Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3

26 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

1 hour ago

Last Minute Father&#039;s Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

4 hours ago

Our Sun Likely Born with an Evil Twin called Nemesis

Our Sun Likely Born with an Evil Twin called Nemesis

5 hours ago

Jupiter Now has 69 Moons

Jupiter Now has 69 Moons

10 hours ago

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

15 hours ago, 2:29pm CDT

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

18 hours ago, 11:25am CDT

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

18 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

18 hours ago, 11:17am CDT

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

18 hours ago, 11:07am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Apple

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

49 minutes ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple&#039;s Autonomous Car Ambitions

Apple CEO Tim Cook Finally Talks Apple's Autonomous Car Ambitions

1 day ago, 5:16am CDT

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

iOS 11 Takes Big Steps to Curb Distracted Driving

2 days ago, 5:33am CDT

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

2 days ago, 1:28pm CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch&#039;s Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3

Nintendo Switch's Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3

26 minutes ago

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

49 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

1 hour ago

Last Minute Father&#039;s Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook