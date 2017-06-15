Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Apple unveiled its HomePod smart speaker at WWDC earlier this month and since its unveil the thing that many have wodnered about is just how many people plan to buy one of the speakers when they are available. The results of a survey conducted by Morning Consult national survey have been published and this survey shows that a huge number of Americans are interested in the Apple HomePod.

The survey polled 2,200 adults and indicates that as many as 70 million Americans are interested in the HomePod reports Forbes. About half of all Apple customers owning things like Macs, iPhones, or any other Apple gear are interested in buying HomePod. When these people were asked to consider alternatives to the HomePod from Amazon or Google, the number who said they planned to purchase dropped to 40%.

Survey results show that 57% of those who responded said price was "very important" in making their buying decision. Apple will be as much as $250 more expensive than a comparable Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker. One downside for Apple is that the survey indicated that Amazon might be the preferred brand consumers will choose in a competitive situation.

The survey also polled users about what the most important features were in a smart speaker. The results show that 57% of shoppers are most concerned about price, 51% speaker audio quality, 49% were concerned about the voice recognition accuracy, 44% were concerned about compatibility with their existing devices, 40% wanted access to a variety of music services, 29% wanted the device to integrate with other platforms such as home automation, 29% were concerned about the brand of the device, and 21% were concerned about the looks of the device.