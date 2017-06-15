 
 

Nintendo Switch's Super Mario Odyssey Is Bestselling Game And Nintendo Won E3

Posted: Jun 15 2017, 5:28am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch&#039;s Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3
 

Looks like every Nintendo Switch owner wants the new Mario game and everything else Nintendo announced at the E3 2017

The wild Super Mario Odyssey is coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 27. Nintendo revealed all details about the new Mario game at the E3 2017 this week. It appears Nintendo Switch fans are convinced that Super Mario Odyssey is a must have game for the Nintendo Switch. Despite a release that is over 4 months out, the new Switch game tops Amazon's video game sales chart

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Super Mario Odyssey is a sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure, the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine. The game is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom. Watch the viral trailer of Super Mario Odyssey.

ARMS, to be released tomorrow, follows right behind Super Mario Odyssey. The Mario + Rabbids Kingdom is also under the top 10 most bought games on Amazon. That mashup of Rabbids and Mario will be released in August.

You can tell a lot by looking at the best sellers in video games on Amazon. There are a lot of PlayStation Store cards that are popular purchases. This says that the Sony PS4 user base is big and very active. Sony announced to have sold over 60 million PS4 consoles. Among the top 10 is also a discounted Sony PS4 game with Horizon Zero Dawn.

The new Metroid: Samus Returns game for the Nintendo 3DS ranks 6th, which reminds everyone that the Nintendo 3DS is alive and kicking. Nintendo does not just have one successful video game console. With the Switch they run now two successful platforms. 

Amazon's video game sales chart biggest reveal is that Nintendo won E3 2017 in a huge way. There is not a single new game announced for the Xbox One and the Sony PS4 that is anywhere to be found in the charts. The best ranking new title is Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus at rank 40.

To manifest Nintendo's current dominance is the ranking of Metroid Prime 4. The game has no release date, but has been pre-ordered in a big way to make it rank 10th in the video game chart on amazon.com.

Amazon offers a 20% discount on all new Nintendo Switch games, bring the price down from $59.99 to $47.99. This discount helps to push customers to do early pre-orders.

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-15 05:21:28am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

36 minutes ago

Last Minute Father&#039;s Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

50 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

3 hours ago

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

18 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

23 minutes ago

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

38 minutes ago

Our Sun Likely Born with an Evil Twin called Nemesis

Our Sun Likely Born with an Evil Twin called Nemesis

4 hours ago

Jupiter Now has 69 Moons

Jupiter Now has 69 Moons

10 hours ago

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

Weird Two-Headed Porpoise Discovered in Netherlands

14 hours ago, 2:29pm CDT

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

NASA Telescope Reveals New Information about Black Holes

18 hours ago, 11:25am CDT

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

E3 2017 Biggest Announcements

18 hours ago, 11:17am CDT

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

Apple AirPods in Stock and Ship by Friday at Best Buy Online Store

18 hours ago, 11:07am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

18 hours ago, 10:48am CDT

Amazon Echo Speakers Finally Get Voice Call and Message Blocking

Amazon Echo Speakers Finally Get Voice Call and Message Blocking

23 hours ago, 5:48am CDT

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch is Not Getting Call Of Duty WWII

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch is Not Getting Call Of Duty WWII

23 hours ago, 5:45am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

36 minutes ago

Last Minute Father&#039;s Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

50 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

3 hours ago

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

LG OLED TVs on Sale at Best Buy with Up to $1,000 Off

18 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

23 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

36 minutes ago

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

38 minutes ago

Last Minute Father&#039;s Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

50 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook