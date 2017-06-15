Nintendo Switch's Super Mario Odyssey Is Bestselling Game And Nintendo Won E3

The wild Super Mario Odyssey is coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 27. Nintendo revealed all details about the new Mario game at the E3 2017 this week. It appears Nintendo Switch fans are convinced that Super Mario Odyssey is a must have game for the Nintendo Switch. Despite a release that is over 4 months out, the new Switch game tops Amazon's video game sales chart.

Super Mario Odyssey is a sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure, the first since 1996’s beloved Super Mario 64 and 2002’s Nintendo GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine. The game is packed with secrets and surprises, and with Mario’s new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture, you’ll have fun and exciting gameplay experiences unlike anything you’ve enjoyed in a Mario game before. Get ready to be whisked away to strange and amazing places far from the Mushroom Kingdom. Watch the viral trailer of Super Mario Odyssey.

ARMS, to be released tomorrow, follows right behind Super Mario Odyssey. The Mario + Rabbids Kingdom is also under the top 10 most bought games on Amazon. That mashup of Rabbids and Mario will be released in August.

You can tell a lot by looking at the best sellers in video games on Amazon. There are a lot of PlayStation Store cards that are popular purchases. This says that the Sony PS4 user base is big and very active. Sony announced to have sold over 60 million PS4 consoles. Among the top 10 is also a discounted Sony PS4 game with Horizon Zero Dawn.

The new Metroid: Samus Returns game for the Nintendo 3DS ranks 6th, which reminds everyone that the Nintendo 3DS is alive and kicking. Nintendo does not just have one successful video game console. With the Switch they run now two successful platforms.

Amazon's video game sales chart biggest reveal is that Nintendo won E3 2017 in a huge way. There is not a single new game announced for the Xbox One and the Sony PS4 that is anywhere to be found in the charts. The best ranking new title is Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus at rank 40.

To manifest Nintendo's current dominance is the ranking of Metroid Prime 4. The game has no release date, but has been pre-ordered in a big way to make it rank 10th in the video game chart on amazon.com.

Amazon offers a 20% discount on all new Nintendo Switch games, bring the price down from $59.99 to $47.99. This discount helps to push customers to do early pre-orders.

