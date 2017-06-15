ARMS for Nintendo Switch Releases in Nintendo eShop and Physical

The next blockbuster game for the Nintendo Switch will be released on June 16 on the Nintendo eShop as digital download. The futuristic boxing game is also available as physical release.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

ARMS features fighting superstars from around the world with extendable arms. Gamers can fight as never before: equip each arm of each fighter with a super-powered weapon to create a slew of unprecedented combinations. Then use simple motion or button controls to dish out highly strategic beatdowns in 1-on-1 or even 2-on-2 battles.

To play against your friend you need a second set of Joy-Con controller. Nintendo will release new Neon Yellow Joy-Con controllers on Friday as well.

Nintendo hosted big ARMS tournament at the E3 2017 yesterday. The winner is named Zerk.

Zerk outlasts the brutal offense of SkywardWing to become your 2017 #ARMS Open Invitational Champion! https://t.co/4DmcKDc2gj— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 14, 2017

Amazon offers a 20% discount on all new Nintendo Switch games, bring the price down from $59.99 to $47.99. This discount helps to push customers to do early pre-orders.

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.