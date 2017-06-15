Sphero Spider-Man AI Toy Released

Sphero is on a role. After unveiling the incredible Ultimate Lightning McQueen R/C car, the robotic toy company unleashes an AI powered Spider-Man doll. Sphero's new main strategy appears to strike license deals with major movie franchises and sell high-end interactive toys.

The voice interactive Spider-Man is Wi-fi and app connected. The cute and funny looking Spider-Man toy has animated eyes. Spidey's Wi-Fi capabilities allow for new missions, games, stories, jokes, and other content updates.

When not fighting bad guys, hang out and strike up some banter with Spider-Man. Spidey's reactions and signature snarky attitude are supposed to entertain owners for hours.

Built with fully animated LCD eyes and motion detection, Spider-Man is as expressive as he is perceptive. Watch him react to people passing by, set him to wake you up, or have him guard your room to stop snooping siblings. The tech in this interactive and immersive. The Sphero Spider-Man is on sale now for $149.99 online at the sphero.com store. The new Spider-Man toy appears affordable when compared to the $299.99 Ultimate Lightning McQueen R/C car. Both are though rather high-priced toys and likely find more geeks owning them than kids.

Features of Sphero's Spider-Man include:

Talk to Spidey using a variety of phrases. But be warned - he’s quite the jokester,

Super Smarts – Earn Spider-Man's trust by working together to defeat baddies,

Team Up – Go on missions & battle villains. Every decision influences the adventure,

Emotive Eyes – Spidey’s LCD eyes express his every thought and emotion,

Spider-Sense – Spidey's built-in IR sensor allows him to detect and react to movement,

Ultimate Experience – Spidey’s web connection allows you to get content updates,

Create an alter ego – Create your Super Hero identity and keep tabs on your accomplishments,

Write your story – Every decision creates a new path forward, making every adventure unique.

The measurements of Spider-Man are: Height: 21.5 cm, Width: 14.5 cm, and Weight 680g.