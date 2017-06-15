Where To Find Extra Pair Of Nintendo Joy-Con Controller for ARMS

ARMS will be released tomorrow. The boxing game with expandable arms is one of the blockbuster releases for the Nintendo Switch. The new Nintendo Switch game can be played alone, but the most fun is to play against somebody else or even in team.

ARMS allows gamers to grab some friends for some team versus modes in 4-player action over local wireless or to go online as a pair, or fight in ranked 1-on-1 matches. Each fighter needs both Joy-Con controllers. To have more than one play ARMS on a Switch, you need a second pair.

Nintendo is releasing a the new Neon Yellow Joy-Con themed for ARMS with the game on Friday. So far Nintendo offers five different Joy-Con (L,R) pairs, each retailing for $79.99. The Joy-Con controller are almost as hard to find in stock as the console itself.

We have taken a snapshot of the current online availability of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller, but only two kinds are available online. Here are the available offers:

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) Gray: Walmart, ToysRUs

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) Neon Yellow: GameStop, Walmart

Amazon still offers a 20% discount on all new Nintendo Switch games, bring the price down from $59.99 to $47.99. This deal also still qualifies for the ARMS game.

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

