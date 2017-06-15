 
 

Where To Find Extra Pair Of Nintendo Joy-Con Controller For ARMS

Posted: Jun 15 2017, 11:49am CDT

 

Where To Find Extra Pair Of Nintendo Joy-Con Controller for ARMS
 

If you want to fight against your friends you need a second pair of Joy-Con controller for your Nintendo Switch.

ARMS will be released tomorrow. The boxing game with expandable arms is one of the blockbuster releases for the Nintendo Switch. The new Nintendo Switch game can be played alone, but the most fun is to play against somebody else or even in team.

ARMS allows gamers to grab some friends for some team versus modes in 4-player action over local wireless or to go online as a pair, or fight in ranked 1-on-1 matches. Each fighter needs both Joy-Con controllers. To have more than one play ARMS on a Switch, you need a second pair.

Nintendo is releasing a the new Neon Yellow Joy-Con themed for ARMS with the game on Friday. So far Nintendo offers five different Joy-Con (L,R) pairs, each retailing for $79.99. The Joy-Con controller are almost as hard to find in stock as the console itself.

We have taken a snapshot of the current online availability of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller, but only two kinds are available online. Here are the available offers:

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) Gray: Walmart, ToysRUs

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) Neon Yellow: GameStop, Walmart

Amazon still offers a 20% discount on all new Nintendo Switch games, bring the price down from $59.99 to $47.99. This deal also still qualifies for the ARMS game.

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Updated: 2017-06-15 11:45:46am

