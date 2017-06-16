 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are A Big Draw

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 3:05am CDT

 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 will feature attractive deals on headphones and earbuds.

The 30 hour long Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. Besides deals on TVs, toys, shoes, discounts on headphones have proven to be extremely popular with customers. Amazon sold 200,000 pairs of headphones on last year's Prime Day.

Headphones are in demand accessory for summer. Many people plan to upgrade to a wireless headphone or earbud solution. Prices have become affordable and the quality of wireless models has become mature. Wireless headphones from Apple Beats and Bose are the most popular. Amazon features all deals on wireless headphones and earbuds on this page

Deals on over-ear headphones start as low as $14.99. Deal hunters will look to for Prime Day 2017 deals on premium headphones from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser or Beats.

Amazon features the deals on in-ear headphones on this page. Current bestseller is the bargain Panasonic RP-HJE120-PPK In-Ear Headphone on sale for about $12.

If you have your mind set on finding a great Prime Day 2017 deal on an interesting headphone product, please share in the comments below. We consider suggestions for products to track on Prime Day.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. 

