Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

The 30 hour long Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. Besides deals on TVs, toys, shoes, discounts on headphones have proven to be extremely popular with customers. Amazon sold 200,000 pairs of headphones on last year's Prime Day.

Headphones are in demand accessory for summer. Many people plan to upgrade to a wireless headphone or earbud solution. Prices have become affordable and the quality of wireless models has become mature. Wireless headphones from Apple Beats and Bose are the most popular. Amazon features all deals on wireless headphones and earbuds on this page.

Deals on over-ear headphones start as low as $14.99. Deal hunters will look to for Prime Day 2017 deals on premium headphones from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser or Beats.

Amazon features the deals on in-ear headphones on this page. Current bestseller is the bargain Panasonic RP-HJE120-PPK In-Ear Headphone on sale for about $12.

If you have your mind set on finding a great Prime Day 2017 deal on an interesting headphone product, please share in the comments below. We consider suggestions for products to track on Prime Day.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.