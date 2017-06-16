ARMS First DLC Character Max Brass Revealed at E3 2017

Max Brass is a fighter who rules the roost in the Arms game for Nintendo. He also doesn’t hold back from delivering his punches and kicks. Rather like Spring Man, Max Brass’s arms are ready to rumble even when he is only 20% charged.

Max Brass will be launched sometime in July as a free DLC character. The game will also be having a Spectator Mode introduced in its repertoire soon. This game brings a whole lot of energy and enthusiasm to the universe of extendable arm boxing.

Max Brass will be joining #ARMS next month as free DLC! pic.twitter.com/2TVuBjeJSA— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2017

Max Brass happens to be the biggest champion in the entire evolutionary story of the Arms Grand Prix. His shoulders, biceps, triceps and forearms are made of championship belts. As head honcho of the Arms League, he sets up the fights your character has to win in the game.

He can virtually regenerate his entire body while charging and he won’t back down while fighting no matter how hard he is hit. Arms is all set to have new weapons, novel fighting rings and brand new faces in its spectrum of influence.

There are other characters from Nintendo besides Max Brass. They include: Spring Man, Ninjara, Master Mummy, Min Min, Kid Cobra, Ribbon Girl, Helix, Mechanica, Byte & Barq and last but not least, Twintelle.

While speaking from a strictly realistic point of view, Max Brass is not new, he does allow new moves to be executed from his end and this in itself is a source of adrenalinizing excitement for many gamers.