MacBook Pro And MacBook Air Refurbished Deals Are Amazon's Deals Of Day

Amazon customers visiting Today's Deals page get a bit mislead with one of the deals of the day. The deal "$629.00 - $689.00 Save on Apple MacBook" looks extremely attractive. Clicking through reveals that all four MacBook deals are on certified refurbished models. All featured MacBook deals are offered by Southwest Electronics Inc.

Refurbished MacBooks are a cost effective option that save several hundred Dollars over a brand new MacBook. The downside is to not get the latest and greatest from Apple. The offered MacBook Pro laptops in the sale are average equipped machines that are good enough for surfing the web and manage emails.

The certified MacBook Pro deals start at $649. A the lowest priced new MacBook Pro retails for $1,299. The Apple MacBook Pro MD101LL/A 13.3-Inch Laptop (Core i5 4GB 500GB with Built-in DVD SuperDrive) (Certified Refurbished) is priced at $689.

The Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 Inch Laptop Computer, Intel Dual Core i5 2.4GHz, 4GB DDR3 Memory, 500GB HDD, DVDRW, Wifi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, FireWire, Thunderbolt Port (Certified Refurbished) sells for $649.

The MacBook sale also features two MacBook Air deals. The Apple MD711LL/A MacBook Air 11.6-Inch Laptop (1.3GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0) (Certified Refurbished) is available for $629. And lastly the Apple MacBook Air MC965LL/A 13.3-Inch Laptop (OLD VERSION) (Certified Refurbished) is on sale for $629.

