Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

Voice Chat on the Nintendo Switch is possibly the biggest negative Nintendo is facing. Nintendo has revealed that voice chat will be available through an app on a mobile device. The Switch console does not have voice chat capability built in.

Hori showed off their hardware accessory for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch. The headset requires to connect the Switch and a mobile phone to a dongle that mixes the voice and gameplay audio. The headset is plugged into the dongle. Gamers end up with a messy three cable setup.

Some Nintendo Switch fans are so outraged about the prospect of this solution for voice chat on the Switch that they posted a call to protest to Nintendo on NeoGaf.

Gaming blog Kotaku pressed Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime about the Nintendo Switch voice chat feature at E3. To the question why Nintendo requires a smartphone up for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch Fils-Aime said: "We actually think that the phone is going to deliver a better, more robust execution. In terms of the APIs that we can build into an app, the fact that phones are ubiquitous, the fact that it allows us to do much more rapid improvements and updates to the service, that’s why we think a phone execution—and specifically a mobile app execution—is going to be better for the consumer."

Reggie Fils-Aime made also clear that what Hori showed is not the only solution for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch, it will require though an app. We expect a wireless solution to be one of the options to avoid the complexity of a dongle.

The Nintendo Switch app is more than likely able to mix the game sound with the chat audio and deliver that to a Bluetooth headset. Nintendo says that the app is connecting to the Nintendo Switch in the app description.

Nintendo has not unveiled their solution yet for Voice Chat on the Nintendo Switch. Let's wait and see. Voice chat is part of the Switch app that also manages the multiplayer games.

