 
 

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy
 

The Nintendo Switch does not support voice chat on the console.

Voice Chat on the Nintendo Switch is possibly the biggest negative Nintendo is facing. Nintendo has revealed that voice chat will be available through an app on a mobile device. The Switch console does not have voice chat capability built in.

Hori showed off their hardware accessory for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch. The headset requires to connect the Switch and a mobile phone to a dongle that mixes the voice and gameplay audio. The headset is plugged into the dongle. Gamers end up with a messy three cable setup.

Some Nintendo Switch fans are so outraged about the prospect of this solution for voice chat on the Switch that they posted a call to protest to Nintendo on NeoGaf.

Gaming blog Kotaku pressed Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime about the Nintendo Switch voice chat feature at E3. To the question why Nintendo requires a smartphone up for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch Fils-Aime said: "We actually think that the phone is going to deliver a better, more robust execution. In terms of the APIs that we can build into an app, the fact that phones are ubiquitous, the fact that it allows us to do much more rapid improvements and updates to the service, that’s why we think a phone execution—and specifically a mobile app execution—is going to be better for the consumer."

Reggie Fils-Aime made also clear that what Hori showed is not the only solution for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch, it will require though an app. We expect a wireless solution to be one of the options to avoid the complexity of a dongle.

The Nintendo Switch app is more than likely able to mix the game sound with the chat audio and deliver that to a Bluetooth headset. Nintendo says that the app is connecting to the Nintendo Switch in the app description.

Nintendo has not unveiled their solution yet for Voice Chat on the Nintendo Switch. Let's wait and see. Voice chat is part of the Switch app that also manages the multiplayer games.  

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventoryGameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Updated: 2017-06-16 04:50:26am

