 
 

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 5:30am CDT

 

Image Credit: Polygon
 

A demonstration of the co-op mode for Super Mario Odyssey was done at the E3 2017 today. It allowed those people who couldn’t come to the event to see both Mario and the cap with eyes in full action mode.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Single player mode shows Mario’s hat as a crucial device since it can be employed to catch enemies and other flying objects, as spotted by Polygon. A prompt shows up on the screen during this game that alerts players who can then control both Mario and Cappy. 

Mario is his usual jumping and running self. Cappy is a whole different ball game though. It is a spunky and funky object of interest that can whizz through the air and hit others. It basically does acts that Mario wouldn’t be able to accomplish on his own.

Cappy is also unbeatable. You can manipulate it as you like without the fear of getting damaged in the process. From the looks of it, Super Mario Odyssey seems to be the biggest game for the Nintendo Switch. While one player controls Mario through a joy-con, another controls Cappy through his or her joy-con. 

Cappy also gets to collect coins and collector’s items along the way. When the mode is activated, Mario’s Cappy hovers above his noggin.

Mario also has to control his camera. Cappy basically does the things that lie outside Mario’s jurisdiction like catching musical notes. The fact that Cappy is not to be destroyed only makes the game even more interesting and a delight to play.

Comments

