Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

For many years a battle for your dollars has raged between Microsoft and Apple. For much of that time many accused Microsoft of copying what Apple did. Things have changed according to Microsoft General manager for Surface Ryan Gavin. Gavin says that the iPad Pro is a clear example of Apple following Microsoft rather than the other way around reports Business Insider.

"Think about it, if we had been looking at [Apple] we wouldn't have made a product like Surface Pro or Surface Book," Gavin said. "We have been learning and perfecting our products in the 2-in-1 category for years now, [but] when Surface initially launched everyone was skeptical, including them. And then they followed, and the iPad Pro is a clear example of that."

Gavin claims that while Microsoft pays attention to competition, it didn't look at Apple when it came to building Surface hardware. Gavin said, "we don't really look at Apple." Gavin also talked about the Surface Laptop. Some saw that laptop as an admission by Microsoft that the Surface Pro and its long touted ability to replace your laptop wasn't doing so well.

That isn't so according to Gavin, he says Microsoft built the Surface Laptop because customers wanted it. Gavin stated, "I'm gonna give you the short, non-BS answer. Our customers wanted it."

"If you can't take advantage of the versatility of Surface Pro or don't need the power of [Surface] Book, then Laptop is the product for you." Surface Laptop runs Windows 10S, which is rather restrictive. Gavin did note that if the 10S OS was too restrictive, users of Surface Laptop could upgrade to Windows 10 Pro.

Gavin also hinted a bit at what a Surface Phone might look like, if one was ever built. He said, "will not resemble what we know and think of as a phone today."