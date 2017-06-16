 
 

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility In Wisconsin

Michigan wants the facility as well

President Trump and his administration are putting increasing pressure on American-based companies who build products overseas and then import them back to the US to sell. This means that some of those companies are now looking to bring at least part of their manufacturing back to the US. Foxconn is one of the largest builders of devices like smartphones, TVs, and computers in the world and builds for many of the largest names in the industry such as Apple. Most of that manufacturing is done in Asian facilities.

MacRumors reports that Foxconn, the builder of the iPhone for Apple, is in talks with officials in Wisconsin to build a manufacturing plant in the state. The rumors stems from an unnamed source who claims to be familiar with the negotiations. Wisconsin isn't the only US state looking to snag the Foxconn facility, word is that Michigan is also pursuing Foxconn.

Rumors that Foxconn was looking into open a manufacturing facility in the US have turned up before. The last time we talekd about the rumored faciltiy, word was that it would be for making display panels and would be in cooperation with Sharp.

Other rumors claim that Apple has asked Foxconn and Pegatron to investigate the possibility of producing iPhones in the US. A rumor in January claimed that Foxconn and Apple were considering a $7 billion joint investment for a US display factory. That facility would presumably be used to make displays for Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. Foxconn chairman Terry Gou has also stated that Foxconn wants a new molding facility in the US with Pennsylvania tipped as a location. The rumor about the new facility in Wisconsin does not specify if it might be the Apple display facility or the molding facility.

