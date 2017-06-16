 
 

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 5:59am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Unruly Heroes is going to arrive on the Nintendo Switch. 2018 is the year when the release will take place. It seeks its inspiration from The Monkey King legend. The game involves a four player setup. The visuals will be highly stylish and polished in their nature.

The colorful game will be an experience in itself. It will truly be unforgettable. The game is played on a one-on-one basis between players. The actions and adventures this game will lend its players will make for hours upon hours of fun and pure pleasure. 

Watch below the official trailer of Unruly Heroes for Nintendo Switch.

