Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

The rumors have been getting louder and louder that Pokemon Sun and Moon are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Pokemon Stars. Nintendo has not made any announcements, therefore some sort of scamming is going on here.

A UK version of the game was listed on Amazon. Although no picture was shown of the box art, the astronomical price tag of 70 pounds was displayed. This is such a steep rate seeing the previous history of UK games. Even Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild costs less than 50 pounds.

According to Gamerant, Pokémon Stars for Nintendo Switch release date on Amazon UK lisiting is January 1, 2030. Thus this proves that the rumors were bogus in their nature. But this bogus offer is at number 87 on the Amazon bestsellers list for PC and video games.

The fact that many gamers could be lured hook, line and sinker for this scam shows how much of a fake world we are living in today. These are indeed confusing times we are going through.

Many may still have been left scratching their heads at the fact that the listing on Amazon shows something that they didn’t know. Yet such is the nature of scams that they easily dupe anyone with an ounce of innocence in him or her.

Pokemon Stars was thought to be a real game by many naïve and gullible gamers. Yet all that there was to the whole scam was a flurry of smoke and mirrors.

We are hoping that Amazon will remove this Nintendo Switch Pokemon Stars listing sooner.