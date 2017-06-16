Beyond Good & Evil 2 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

The announcement made on Ubisoft Spain's Twitter page that Ubisoft’s Beyond Good & Evil 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch caught many a fan of the game by surprise. The fan base was generally pretty cynical regarding this announcement.

The fact that this game will be coming to every console in town including Nintendo Switch makes for a claim that may be a tall order for many to believe in its entirety. The announcement has been confirmed which only makes things even more puzzling for the gamer community.

The thing is that this statement by Ubisoft will only be believed in a solid manner when the game does finally come out. Beyond Good & Evil 2 is a game that has much hype behind it. If it is coming to Nintendo Switch in reality then that that is a source of joy and celebration.

The Spanish branch of the company announced the news on Twitter and so the Twitterati went into hysterics. Other devices this game will play on are: PS4, PC and Xbox One. However, the tweet on Ubisoft Spain page, that has link to a Spanish website, is now deleted.

The tweet stated, "Video Impresiones E3 2017. Beyond Good & Evil 2 para PC, PS4, Xbox One y

Nintendo Switch https://t.co/bYUz6IzyNh

The many-hued action and adventure series that is Beyond Good & Evil 2 is actually a highly awaited game. That is one reason the gamers are having a hard time even conceiving the fact that it will arrive on Nintendo Switch.