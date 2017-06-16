E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

Nintendo 3DS has been made a valued platform by means of creative efforts from the vantage point of the form factor. The move from a 2DS support system to a 3DS setup is a difference of kind and not just degree.

The bonanza of hues that automatically open up for the gamers is something which is a source of beautiful memories. Nintendo has its manual games which it is proud of. Novel content will keep coming to the platform and this is the only means of maintaining the vibrancy of the system.

Into the year 2018 and beyond, such schemes and innovations will continue to be extant at Nintendo which is not just a firm but an institution.

Nintendo of America President and Chief Officer Reggie Fils-Aime said in an interview with IGN at E3 2017, "We’re going to continue to bring new content, and that’s what’s going to keep this device vibrant and keep it going well into 2018 and beyond."

3DS is more of a home console that you can carry anywhere you like and play at the drop of a hat. All of your favorite games be they Mario or Zelda will be animated on this platform.

The contrast between 2DS and 3DS is obvious and it all lies in the ten thousand colors thet present themselves before the gamers. Manipulate characters on this novel system and spend your leisure time in front of the screen engaged in constant efforts to win.

Can you ask for anything more than this truly exciting scenario?