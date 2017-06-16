Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

IO Interactive, developer of the popular Hitman video game franchise, announced today to become an independent video game studio.

"In its 19 years of history, Io-Interactive has brought you original and exciting entertainment; from Mini Ninjas and Freedom Fighters to gaming’s most notorious criminals Kane & Lynch and of course our beloved Agent 47, " said Io-Interactive CEO, Hakan Abrak.

"Therefore I am proud to announce today that IOI is now officially an independent studio. We have successfully concluded our negotiations with Square Enix and have agreed to a management buyout. Crucially, we will keep all of the rights to the Hitman IP," continued Abrak in an online statement.

This is an interesting announcement just at the end of E3 2017. IO-Interactive is based on Denmark. Founded in 1998, the company has about 200 employees.