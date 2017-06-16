 
 

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 9:04am CDT | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon Buys Whole Foods
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

This is big. Amazon enters the supermarket business with acquisition of Whole Foods.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market’s net debt.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand and source from trusted vendors and partners around the world. John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market’s headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Whole Foods Market's shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The parties expect to close the transaction during the second half of 2017.

This big acquisition will accelerate Amazon's Fresh service and Amazon's physical store presence. The online giant has already setup a small number of stores. With this deal Amazon is moving in on Walmart from the top end in the supermarket retail business.

Founded in 1978 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market is the leading natural and organic foods supermarket. In fiscal year 2016, the Company had sales of approximately $16 billion and has more than 460 stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market employs approximately 87,000 employees. 

Get ready for Prime Day 2017 and find out everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

1 hour ago

Memorial Day 2017 Sale at Sam&#039;s Club Features Massive Major Appliance Discounts

Memorial Day 2017 Sale at Sam's Club Features Massive Major Appliance Discounts

May 24 2017, 2:30am CDT

Oath is New Name of Yahoo and AOL, Tim Armstrong Confirms

Oath is New Name of Yahoo and AOL, Tim Armstrong Confirms

Apr 4 2017, 2:47am CDT

Twitter&#039;s Head of Asia-Pacific Aliza Knox Quits

Twitter's Head of Asia-Pacific Aliza Knox Quits

Apr 4 2017, 12:22am CDT

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 16, ARMS Release Day

1 hour ago

Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

3 hours ago

Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

4 hours ago

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Refurbished Deals are Amazon&#039;s Deals of Day

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Refurbished Deals are Amazon's Deals of Day

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Latest Business News

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

1 hour ago

Memorial Day 2017 Sale at Sam&#039;s Club Features Massive Major Appliance Discounts

Memorial Day 2017 Sale at Sam's Club Features Massive Major Appliance Discounts

May 24 2017, 2:30am CDT

Oath is New Name of Yahoo and AOL, Tim Armstrong Confirms

Oath is New Name of Yahoo and AOL, Tim Armstrong Confirms

Apr 4 2017, 2:47am CDT

Twitter&#039;s Head of Asia-Pacific Aliza Knox Quits

Twitter's Head of Asia-Pacific Aliza Knox Quits

Apr 4 2017, 12:22am CDT

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 16, ARMS Release Day

1 hour ago

Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook