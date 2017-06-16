 
 

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 10:31am CDT

 

ARMS is here and Splatoon 2 and Pokken Tournament DX keep the Summer hot for the Nintendo Switch.

ARMS, Nintendo’s unique new fighting game is now available in stores and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console. Since being revealed back in January, the fast-paced game starring fighters with extendable Arms has gained quite the following, with fans all over the world already debating their favorite characters and actively participating in the recent Global Testpunch demos to get a taste of what the game has to offer. And now the moment is here! The ARMS game is now available for everyone, even those with regular-sized arms, to enjoy.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Just this week, at the E3 convention in Los Angeles, Nintendo hosted a live-streamed ARMS competition that pitted four expert competitive gamers from the fighting game community against E3 attendees who qualified during the event. The nail-biting competition was a huge hit (no pun intended), drawing crowds to Nintendo’s booth and thousands more online, resulting in Jamal M. being crowned the 2017 ARMS Open Invitational champion. Jamal M. was presented the coveted 2017 ARMS Open Invitational belt before taking on the game’s producer, Kosuke Yabuki, in a thrilling exhibition match.

“With ARMS, we are delivering a new and exciting type of game that takes advantage of everything Nintendo Switch can do,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The launch of ARMS kicks off a summer of competitive gaming for Nintendo Switch, with fun multiplayer games Splatoon 2 and Pokkén Tournament DX also launching over the next few months.”

ARMS is easy to pick up and play, but it has an incredible amount of depth for advanced players. In the game, players select one of 10 fighters with big personalities and even bigger Arms to battle other players in dynamic arenas. To add strategy to the battles, players can select two different Arms (one for the right and one for the left), each with unique specialties and abilities. Using the motion controls of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, players can throw a punch with a flick forward, move around the stage by tilting the controllers in the desired direction or even execute a powerful throw by moving both hands forward at the same time. The controls are intuitive, engaging and easy for players of any age to learn. Players can even use the Joy-Con attached to the Joy-Con Grip or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (sold separately) for a more traditional experience.

In addition to one-on-one fighting matches that can be played locally or online (Nintendo Account required, online services and features, including online gameplay, are free until the paid Nintendo Switch Online Service launches in 2018), ARMS is overflowing with multiple fun modes that stretch the limits of game-play options. In Team Fight, two players are tethered together and must team up to battle another team of two. Similar to volleyball, V-Ball is a mode that involves knocking an explosive ball into the opponent’s court. Hoops lets opponents shoot each other into a basketball net (or even dunk them for extra satisfaction). Several more modes are also available in the game, many of which can be played online. And using the versatility of Nintendo Switch, ARMS can be played at home or on the go. ARMS also will get continual support beyond the game’s launch, adding on even more fighters, stages and Arms at no additional cost.

ARMS is now available in stores and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch at a suggested retail price of $59.99. A set of two Neon Yellow Joy-Con inspired by the colorful aesthetic of the game is also now available at a suggested retail price of $79.99. Players can pick them up to brighten up their ARMS game, or even to mix and match with other Joy-Con colors to personalize their Nintendo Switch system.

Watch below the ARMS gameplay and new DLC for ARMS demonstration from the Nintendo Show floor at E3 2017 featuring new character Max Brass.

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventoryGameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

