Posted: Jun 16 2017, 9:20am CDT

 

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon
 

Amazon has the $119.99 Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in stock.

The extremely popular Lego Ideas Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set has been released on June 1 and immediately sold out. Our The Tracker app just spotted the Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in stock on amazon.com again for the regular $119.99 price.

The Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set has showed up in stock on amazon.com in the past two weeks every couple days, most recently yesterday. The availability is very limited. 

Dozens of our The Tracker app users have scored the Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set over the past days on Amazon.com. If you miss out on this flash sale, install the The Tracker app and select to be notified for the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set. You receive a smartphone notification when it is in stock again at major online stores.

This incredible 1,969 piece Lego building kit is the hottest Lego set release in a long time. The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This incredible Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego made this new set under its Lego Ideas program. It is not known how long Lego will make this set available. The toy maker will restock the Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V set on their online shop on June 19 again.

If Lego keeps this set in the program until Fall, it will be one of the hottest Lego Holiday gifts of 2017. Maybe its best to buy it now and hide it from the kids until Christmas. Hunting down popular Lego sets during the Holiday shopping season is a nightmare.

Updated: 2017-06-16 09:41:37am

