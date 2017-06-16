 
 

Microsoft Modern Keyboard With Fingerpint ID Unveiled

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 9:45am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled
 

The new Microsoft keyboard has hidden fingerprint scanner.

Microsoft debuts a new stylish keyboard with integrated Fingerprint scanner. The Fingerprint scanner is hidden in a smart way. It just looks like any other key on the keyboard.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The $129.99 Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID is another great looking hardware coming out of Redmond. The keyboard can be used wired or wireless via Bluetooth. The Bluetooth technology is enabling automatic pairing when you connect the cable at first OOBE. 

You might want to return that just released Microsoft Surface Keyboard on sale for $79.99 on Amazon.com, and get the Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID.

Microsoft has already released the set up instructions for the Modern Keyboard. Before you get started with the Microsoft Modern Keyboard, make sure you’re connected to the Internet so that Windows can download and install the latest drivers for your keyboard. Then connect the USB cable that came with Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID to your PC and your keyboard.

On the keyboard, slide the power switch on, it’s on the back on the kickstand, above the number pad. After you pair Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID, you can unplug the USB cable and use it wirelessly.

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID comes with a fingerprint reader that works with Windows Hello. Once it’s set up, you can sign in to Windows by pressing a key, it’s faster and more secure than typing a password. 

The Microsoft Modern Keyboard will be released soon the Microsoft store. The company did not specify a release date yet.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

25 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

32 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 16, ARMS Release Day

1 hour ago

Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

41 minutes ago

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

1 hour ago

Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

3 hours ago

Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

4 hours ago

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

5 hours ago

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Refurbished Deals are Amazon&#039;s Deals of Day

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Refurbished Deals are Amazon's Deals of Day

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

25 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

32 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 16, ARMS Release Day

1 hour ago

Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

25 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

32 minutes ago

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

41 minutes ago

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook