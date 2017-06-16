Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

Microsoft debuts a new stylish keyboard with integrated Fingerprint scanner. The Fingerprint scanner is hidden in a smart way. It just looks like any other key on the keyboard.

The $129.99 Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID is another great looking hardware coming out of Redmond. The keyboard can be used wired or wireless via Bluetooth. The Bluetooth technology is enabling automatic pairing when you connect the cable at first OOBE.

You might want to return that just released Microsoft Surface Keyboard on sale for $79.99 on Amazon.com, and get the Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID.

Microsoft has already released the set up instructions for the Modern Keyboard. Before you get started with the Microsoft Modern Keyboard, make sure you’re connected to the Internet so that Windows can download and install the latest drivers for your keyboard. Then connect the USB cable that came with Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID to your PC and your keyboard.

On the keyboard, slide the power switch on, it’s on the back on the kickstand, above the number pad. After you pair Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID, you can unplug the USB cable and use it wirelessly.

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID comes with a fingerprint reader that works with Windows Hello. Once it’s set up, you can sign in to Windows by pressing a key, it’s faster and more secure than typing a password.

The Microsoft Modern Keyboard will be released soon the Microsoft store. The company did not specify a release date yet.