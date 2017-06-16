Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen in Stock at Major Retailers

Robotic toy company Sphero made a huge splash with the unveil of the Ultimate Lightning McQueen toy car last month. The app remote controlled car has expressive LCD eyes and a hi-fi speaker to embody the spirit of the Cars character.

The release is well timed with the start of Cars 3 on June 16 in movie theaters. Despite the steep $299.99 price-tag, Sphero has already troubles to satisfy demand for the Ultimate Lightning McQueen. A message on the Sphero online store says: "Due to incredibly high demand, Ultimate Lightning McQueen is available, but in limited quantities. You can still place an order with Sphero. We’ll keep you posted on your order status. Expected ship date: 1-3 weeks. Limit 2 per customer. "

The new Sphero Cars toy is now also offered by major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. The availability varies by store. Best Buy states that you can get the Ultimate Lightning McQueen toy buy June 23 when you order now at bestbuy.com.

Walmart will ship the seven-time Piston Cup Champion by June 26 with free 2-day shipping when ordering now at walmart.com. Walmart treats the Ultimate Lightning McQueen as a pre-order.

Amazon is only selling Sphero's Ultimate Lightning McQueen to Prime members. The shipping time frame on amazon.com is very vague with 1 to 2 months.

Sphero's Ultimate Lightning McQueen r/c car is incredible, but for the same money you get a Nintendo Switch console. Explaining that to Cars fans like Jimmy Kimmel's daughter will not work. They will go for the Ultimate Lightning McQueen. The video demonstration of Ultimate Lightning McQueen is also really impressive.

Key features of Ultimate Lightning McQueen include 30 meter range, Bluetooth Smart v4.0, 40 minute battery life, speed up to 6 MPH, 1 hour charge time. The free app is available for Android and iOS. This Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen car provides over 2 hours of play on a full charge. Sphero unveiled this week the voice-activated Spider-Man.