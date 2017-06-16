 
 

Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen In Stock At Major Retailers

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 10:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen in Stock at Major Retailers
 

Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy offer now the new Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen toy.

Robotic toy company Sphero made a huge splash with the unveil of the Ultimate Lightning McQueen toy car last month. The app remote controlled car has expressive LCD eyes and a hi-fi speaker to embody the spirit of the Cars character.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

The release is well timed with the start of Cars 3 on June 16 in movie theaters. Despite the steep $299.99 price-tag, Sphero has already troubles to satisfy demand for the Ultimate Lightning McQueen. A message on the Sphero online store says: "Due to incredibly high demand, Ultimate Lightning McQueen is available, but in limited quantities. You can still place an order with Sphero. We’ll keep you posted on your order status. Expected ship date: 1-3 weeks. Limit 2 per customer. "

The new Sphero Cars toy is now also offered by major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. The availability varies by store. Best Buy states that you can get the Ultimate Lightning McQueen toy buy June 23 when you order now at bestbuy.com.

Walmart will ship the seven-time Piston Cup Champion by June 26 with free 2-day shipping when ordering now at walmart.com. Walmart treats the Ultimate Lightning McQueen as a pre-order.

Amazon is only selling Sphero's Ultimate Lightning McQueen to Prime members. The shipping time frame on amazon.com is very vague with 1 to 2 months. 

Sphero's Ultimate Lightning McQueen r/c car is incredible, but for the same money you get a Nintendo Switch console. Explaining that to Cars fans like Jimmy Kimmel's daughter will not work. They will go for the  Ultimate Lightning McQueen. The video demonstration of Ultimate Lightning McQueen is also really impressive.

Key features of Ultimate Lightning McQueen include 30 meter range, Bluetooth Smart v4.0, 40 minute battery life, speed up to 6 MPH, 1 hour charge time. The free app is available for Android and iOS. This Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen car provides over 2 hours of play on a full charge. Sphero unveiled this week the voice-activated Spider-Man

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

33 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

59 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 16, ARMS Release Day

2 hours ago

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

1 hour ago

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

E3 2017: Nintendo Plans to Support Nintendo 3DS Beyond 2018

2 hours ago

Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

E3 2017: Unruly Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

Foxconn Eyes Opening US-based Manufacturing Facility in Wisconsin

4 hours ago

Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

Microsoft Exec Says iPad Pro is Apple Following Microsoft

4 hours ago

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Co-Op Mode Revealed

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

Nintendo Switch Voice Chat Controversy

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

33 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

59 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 16, ARMS Release Day

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerpint ID Unveiled

33 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

59 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

Nintendo Switch ARMS Game Released

1 hour ago

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook