Nintendo Switch Game Sale at Best Buy is Only Today

The E3 2017 is over, giving video games a big new push especially to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo came out as the clear winner of E3 2017. Microsoft and Sony have this year again Nintendo as a challenger. Especially Microsoft will have a hard time getting into consumers heads to get an Xbox One S or new Xbox One X.

The Switch owners are extremely emotional about their new video game console they can take everywhere. The amount of evangelism the first millions of Switch fans will spread is going to be mind blowing.

In recognition of the hype around the Nintendo Switch, Best Buy hosts today a sale on Nintendo Switch games. The discounts on the Nintendo Switch games range from $10 to $20 on bestbuy.com.

Lego City Undercover, Super Bomberman R, Just Dance 2017, Skylnaders Imaginators Starter Pack are all selling for $39.99 each. Amazon also offers discounts on Switch games. New Switch titles and games that are on pre-order are 20% off for Prime members. Amazon also matches Best Buy's deals on Super Bomberman R and Skylanders Imaginators.

The E3 2017 is brought besides many new Nintendo Switch game information also new Nintendo Switch inventory. GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

We expect more new Nintendo Switch stock to arrive in time by Friday, when ARMS is released. Read today's Nintendo Switch Stock Update for the latest.

The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.