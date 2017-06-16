 
 

The Best Mario Kart Is Not On The Nintendo Switch, It's In The VR Zone In Tokyo

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 11:48am CDT

 

The VR ZONE SHINJUKU is an incredible new VR arcade in Tokyo. They got Mario Kart VR.

VR Zone Shinjuku is the largest VR location built by Bandai Namco Entertainment in Japan. One of the VR experiences visitors of VR Zone can enjoy is Mario Kart.

HTC is providing the VR headsets for the VR Zone. Gamers are sitting in gaming chairs equipped with joysticks and steering wheel. Gamers wear additional sensors on their wrists that enable them to wave in Mario Kart. The promo video of the VR Zone Shinjuku is off the hook. Watch it below to see footage of Mario Kart VR. This is definitely the best way to play Mario Kart, forget the Nintendo Switch.

Besides Mario Kart arcade GP VR, Namco also developed The Throne of Souls, Master the Kamehameha, Arise Stealth Hounds, and Daiba Assault for the VR Zone Shinjuku.

The VR Zone Shinjuku opens on July 14. So book your flights accordingly. We guess that you need extra days to stand in line to get in. You know how crazy the Japanese are for video games and new technology. The line for VR Zone Shinjuku has probably already started for all what we know.

The recommended 1 Day four ticket set sells for 4,400 Yen (~$40). This ticket option allows you to experience all four types of experiences including Mario Kart VR. Guests with a reservation have priority to enter. There might be no door tickets available. Find out all details on VR Zone tickets on this page. It's in English.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

