The Best Mario Kart Is Not On The Nintendo Switch, It's In The VR Zone In Tokyo

VR Zone Shinjuku is the largest VR location built by Bandai Namco Entertainment in Japan. One of the VR experiences visitors of VR Zone can enjoy is Mario Kart.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

HTC is providing the VR headsets for the VR Zone. Gamers are sitting in gaming chairs equipped with joysticks and steering wheel. Gamers wear additional sensors on their wrists that enable them to wave in Mario Kart. The promo video of the VR Zone Shinjuku is off the hook. Watch it below to see footage of Mario Kart VR. This is definitely the best way to play Mario Kart, forget the Nintendo Switch.

Besides Mario Kart arcade GP VR, Namco also developed The Throne of Souls, Master the Kamehameha, Arise Stealth Hounds, and Daiba Assault for the VR Zone Shinjuku.

The VR Zone Shinjuku opens on July 14. So book your flights accordingly. We guess that you need extra days to stand in line to get in. You know how crazy the Japanese are for video games and new technology. The line for VR Zone Shinjuku has probably already started for all what we know.

The recommended 1 Day four ticket set sells for 4,400 Yen (~$40). This ticket option allows you to experience all four types of experiences including Mario Kart VR. Guests with a reservation have priority to enter. There might be no door tickets available. Find out all details on VR Zone tickets on this page. It's in English.